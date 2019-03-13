Dee Ford Officially Traded to 49ers; Chiefs Receive 2020 Draft Pick for LB

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they have acquired linebacker Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2020 draft pick.

San Francisco has also signed the talented pass-rusher to a five-year deal.

Prior to trading Ford, the Chiefs franchise-tagged him on March 2. At the time, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Chiefs would listen to trade offers for Ford since they were changing to a 4-3 scheme under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Ford had a career year in 2018, finishing with 55 total tackles (42 solo), 29 quarterback hits and 13 sacks in the regular season. Ford and defensive end Chris Jones were bright spots on the Chiefs' otherwise poor defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ford graded out as the best pass-rusher in the 2018 season. He also led all edge-rushers with 78 quarterback pressures, per PFF.

But in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, Ford lined up offside in the fourth quarter to negate what would have been a game-clinching interception by Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward.

The Patriots went on to beat the Chiefs in overtime and then won Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

The day after his mistake effectively cost the Chiefs a trip to the Super Bowl, Ford told Kansas City linebackers coach Mike Smith (per Bleacher Report's Dan Pompei): "I'm going to use this as fuel. I'm going to come back even hungrier. I'm going to work even harder."

He will now use that mistake as fuel for the 49ers instead.

The Niners were first linked to Ford on March 9, when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team's interest.

The 49ers also run a 4-3 defensive scheme, which reportedly played a part in Ford's departure from the Chiefs. However, Ford played in a 4-3 scheme at Auburn.

In January, he told Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star: "I was a 4-3 end first. It'll be nothing for me to to press play and go back to those days."



San Francisco can only hope that's true.

The Niners set an NFL record last season for fewest takeaways in a season with seven, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was the only San Francisco player to notch more than 5.5 sacks.