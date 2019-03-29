Bol Bol Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Hires Agent After 1 Season at Oregon

Elsa/Getty Images

Oregon center Bol Bol is turning pro.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN.com, Bol has hired an agent at CAA and will enter the 2019 NBA draft.

The 7'2", 235-pound freshman center only played nine games but shined in his short tenure in Eugene, leading the Ducks with 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

Unfortunately, a left foot injury prematurely ended his season. Per James Crepea of the Oregonian, Bol missed four games before shutting down his year.

The big man announced that he was leaving school on Jan. 3:

On the same day, Bol's lawyer, Bryan J. Freedman, provided his client's health update to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:



"Bol underwent surgery Thursday to repair non-displaced fracture of navicular bone in left foot," Freedman's statement read. "Bol begins rehab next week, will use crutches/boot for 8-10 weeks and return to basketball activities in summer."

It remains to be seen whether this fracture affects his draft status, but 7'2" centers who can shoot from long range don't come along often. Freedman's initial prognosis of Bol returning to basketball activities in the summer could have him ready for the beginning of the NBA season in mid-October as well.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report ranked Bol eighth on his NBA draft big board entering March and provided the following scouting report:

"He comes off as the textbook boom-or-bust prospect—a potential star for his 7'2" size, ball skills, shooting and scoring ability, but a major risk because of his skinny frame and limbs along with durability concerns.

"If doctors deem Bol no riskier health-wise than any other big man, it becomes worth thinking about drafting him in the second half of the lottery based on his effectiveness in college (21.0 points per game) and projected NBA fit. His three-ball (13-of-25) looked convincing, while the flashes of ball-handling and post moves he displayed point to even more offensive upside.

"He'll need to strengthen his body and defensive motor, but with a 7'8" wingspan along with the mismatch scoring, Bol becomes worth the gamble once the surer bets are off the board."

Bol is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, the 7'7" center who played 10 NBA seasons and averaged 3.3 blocks per game.