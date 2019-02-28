2019 NBA Draft: Updated Big Board Entering March

4 of 19

31. Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, C, Sophomore)

Gafford continues to win battles around the basket as a powerful finisher (76.3 percent) off dumpdowns, lobs and putbacks. There just isn't anything to love about his upside as a center who can't shoot or switch defensively in today's NBA.

30. KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF, Sophomore)

A 6'9", 215-pound forward, Okpala stands out for his positional tools and face-up scoring (17.3 points per game). He's also taken a notable step forward as a driver and shooter. But Okpala is still too far behind skill- and feel-wise, making just 1.4 threes per 40 minutes, eight pull-ups all season and 52.2 percent of his attempts around the basket.

29. Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF/PF, Freshman)

Little has played promising stretches lately, but none impressive or long enough to upgrade his overall evaluation. His physical profile is tremendous when you consider his strength, length and athleticism. And even without skill, he's been a threat to face up against 4s and score at the rim. Little's limited creation and feel for the game are problematic, however. Potential and room to improve still exist, but betting on it means betting on a major transformation.

28. Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Sophomore)

One of the most physically impressive athletes, Fernando is built in the mold of Montrezl Harrell or Bam Adebayo. He improved as a post scorer, passer, rebounder and defender, but his 2.7 turnovers are too high, and he's still limited outside 12 feet. However, Fernando is clearly built for the NBA paint, where he's now a great enough threat to make a play and protect his basket.

27. Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SG/SF, Senior)

On pace to become the only player in at least 27 years to average a three-pointer, two steals and three blocks per game, Thybulle has emerged as a defensive specialist whose shooting could be enough offensively. He doesn't create, and his steal and block numbers may be inflated in Washington's zone. But Thybulle clearly possesses A-plus defensive instincts with the size and quickness to guard NBA wings.

26. Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, C, Junior)

It's still been more about the flashes for Roby, who's only averaging 11.3 points on 44.9 percent shooting as a junior. But an athletic, 6'8" big with developing range (20 threes this season) and shot-blocking ability (1.8 per game) deserves attention. He needs to improve his body and shot, but Roby could check the boxes as a modern-day small-ball 5.

25. Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Junior)

At 6'7", 236 pounds, Williams grades out in the 98th percentile as a post scorer and the 28th percentile in transition, numbers that paint an accurate picture of NBA scouts' dilemma. He's skilled with basketball IQ, but the post is his office, and he isn't a flashy athlete. It also looks as if the early three-point shooting may have been fluky since he hasn't made a single three in 11 of Tennessee's last 12 games. Still, Williams comes off as an outlier prospect worth betting on in the No. 15-30 range based on his college success, gradual improvement, obvious defensive toughness and knack for making big plays under pressure.

24. Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Freshman)

Jones has hit a wall offensively, now down to 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 24.6 percent from three. His lack of explosion in the lane, plus a shaky jumper, raises questions about Jones' potential to score at the next level. However, there will be playoff teams who value his decision-making and defense, even if it's in a 15-minute role. General managers in the No. 15-30 range will put more stock into his floor as a reliable backup than his ceiling, which levels off at role player.

23. Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Johnson has had a tendency to fade in and out, partly due to limited creation ability. He's totaled 11 points combined this season between isolation and pick-and-roll ball-handling possessions. Will Johnson be an accurate enough shooter to work mostly as a spot-up (32.3 percent of offense) player? He'll need to be considering his 10.4 assist percentage. From a glass-half full standpoint, he's still converting 39.1 percent of his threes and executing runners (20-of-40) at a high level.

22. Ty Jerome (Virginia, SG, Junior)

The right role for Jerome could jump-start his NBA career early. He ranks in the 96th percentile of spot-ups, and NBA teams will value his shot-making (40.3 percent from three), passing IQ (5.1 assists, 1.8 turnovers) and defense. In the mid- to late first round, more stock goes into Jerome's fit and floor than his limited upside.

21. Tyler Herro (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Herro is playing himself into the 2019 draft, catching fire early in February and running with it ever since. With 29 points on 10 attempts against Arkansas on Tuesday, he put on a shot-making clinic that highlighted his picturesque form and ability to convert off movement. He shot 51.4 percent from three during the month of February. Herro can be hit-or-miss as a decision-maker and defender, but if he continues to bury jumpers at this rate—he certainly has the confidence to build a lengthy hot streak—teams could target him this June for his off-ball shot-making.