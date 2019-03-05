Zion Williamson Out vs. Wake Forest, Will Miss Last Duke Home Game of the Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 5, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 23: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils stands on the court prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on February 23, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Duke defeated Syracuse 75-65. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Duke forward Zion Williamson will remain out for Tuesday's game against Wake Forest as he continues to recover from his knee injury, according to Rece Davis of ESPN.

This will mark the fourth full game he's missed since he suffered a knee sprain Feb. 20 against North Carolina after his shoe blew out.

Tuesday's game marks Duke's the last home matchup of the year, leaving only Saturday's road battle against the Tar Heels before the postseason.

The 6'7", 285-pound freshman has averaged 21.6 points on 68.3 percent shooting, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. His 42.4 player efficiency rating is the NCAA's highest this decade, per Sports Reference.

The 5-star recruit entered Duke with tremendous hype and was ranked No. 6 overall on 247Sports' composite list for 2018. He's exceeded lofty expectations and proved to be the nation's best collegiate basketball player.

Duke lost the aforementioned UNC game by 16 points and has gone 2-1 without him.

Guard Alex O'Connell has done well, especially given the circumstances of replacing a superstar. The 6'6" sophomore dropped 20 points (5-of-8 from three-point range) at Syracuse en route to a 75-65 win. He also scored 11 versus Miami.

However, no one can replace Williamson's all-around game, as he's arguably the best player in the country on both ends.

Still, O'Connell's 40 percent marksmanship from downtown should be beneficial, as it was during the pivotal road win at Syracuse. RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, who are first and third on the team in scoring, should continue to assume more of the scoring duties.

Related

    Wire Fraud Prison Sentences for CBB Trial

    Gatto was sentenced to nine months, while Dawkins and Code each received six months

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Wire Fraud Prison Sentences for CBB Trial

    Gatto was sentenced to nine months, while Dawkins and Code each received six months

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Full 1st-round breakdown

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Full 1st-round breakdown

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    2019's Most Disappointing Recruiting Classes

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    2019's Most Disappointing Recruiting Classes

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    A Swing and a Miss from the Duke Chronicle

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    A Swing and a Miss from the Duke Chronicle

    Duke Basketball Report
    via Duke Basketball Report