Zion Williamson Out vs. Wake Forest, Will Miss Last Duke Home Game of the Season

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Duke forward Zion Williamson will remain out for Tuesday's game against Wake Forest as he continues to recover from his knee injury, according to Rece Davis of ESPN.

This will mark the fourth full game he's missed since he suffered a knee sprain Feb. 20 against North Carolina after his shoe blew out.

Tuesday's game marks Duke's the last home matchup of the year, leaving only Saturday's road battle against the Tar Heels before the postseason.

The 6'7", 285-pound freshman has averaged 21.6 points on 68.3 percent shooting, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. His 42.4 player efficiency rating is the NCAA's highest this decade, per Sports Reference.

The 5-star recruit entered Duke with tremendous hype and was ranked No. 6 overall on 247Sports' composite list for 2018. He's exceeded lofty expectations and proved to be the nation's best collegiate basketball player.

Duke lost the aforementioned UNC game by 16 points and has gone 2-1 without him.

Guard Alex O'Connell has done well, especially given the circumstances of replacing a superstar. The 6'6" sophomore dropped 20 points (5-of-8 from three-point range) at Syracuse en route to a 75-65 win. He also scored 11 versus Miami.

However, no one can replace Williamson's all-around game, as he's arguably the best player in the country on both ends.

Still, O'Connell's 40 percent marksmanship from downtown should be beneficial, as it was during the pivotal road win at Syracuse. RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, who are first and third on the team in scoring, should continue to assume more of the scoring duties.