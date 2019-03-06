NFL Combine Flops with the Most to Prove at Pro Days

0 of 6

NFL Scouting Combine workouts aren't as important as the general fan might think—unless an outlier occurs.

This can swing in either direction. When Mississippi State's Montez Sweat threw down the fastest 40-yard-dash time by a defensive lineman dating back to 2003—4.41 seconds at 6'6" and 260 pounds—it turned some heads.

Naturally, team scouts responsible for helping craft the final draft boards will go back to the film and see if the performance should move Sweat up (hint: it probably will).

But some prospects flopped, which will send scouts back to the tape and shuffling boards. Whether it was one particular workout performance or the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium as a whole, the following prospects came up short in Indianapolis and have to lean hard into their pro days to rehab their draft stock and ease concerns.