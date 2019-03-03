Premier League Results Week 29: Sunday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool remain a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after being held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah was guilty of missing two good chances for the Reds who would have returned to the top with victory over their local rivals.

Elsewhere, Chelsea handed caretaker manager Scott Parker a defeat in his first game in charge of Fulham after replacing Claudio Ranieri.

Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho saw Chelsea close to within four points of Manchester United in fourth place, although the Blues do have a game in hand on their top-four rivals.

Sunday's only other Premier League fixture saw Brendan Rodgers taste defeat in his first match in charge of Leicester City.

Troy Deeney headed Watford in front from Gerard Deulofeu's free-kick, but Jamie Vardy looked to have rescued a point with a low finish in the second half.

However, a stoppage-time goal from Andre Gray gave Watford a 2-1 win and sparked wild celebrations at Vicarage Road.

Sunday's Results

Watford 2-1 Leicester City

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Standings (Games Played, Goal Difference, Points)



1. Manchester City 29, +56, 71

2. Liverpool 29, +49, 70

3. Tottenham Hotspur 29, +26, 61

4. Manchester United 29, +20, 58

5. Arsenal 29, +22, 57

6. Chelsea 28, +19, 56

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +2, 43

8. Watford 29, 0, 43

9. West Ham United 29, -6, 39

10. Everton 29, 0, 37

11. Leicester 29, -6, 35

12. Bournemouth 29, -15, 34

13. Crystal Palace 29, -4, 33

14. Newcastle United 29, -10, 31

15. Brighton 28, -11, 30

16. Burnley & Hove Albion 29, -21, 30

17. Southampton 29, -17, 27

18. Cardiff City 29, -32, 25

19. Fulham 29, -38, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 29, -36, 14

Premier League Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 18

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 16

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 16

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 14

Eden Hazard (Chelsea),: 12

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 12

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 12

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United): 12

Sunday Recap

Liverpool enjoyed the better of a hard-fought first half at Goodison Park but could not find a way past Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Salah had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes but was denied by the England goalkeeper after being played through on goal by Fabinho:

Everton offered very little as an attacking force with Virgil van Dijk handling the threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin well and wingers Theo Walcott and Bernard offering very little.

The Toffees looked brighter after the break, and Calvert-Lewin forced goalkeeper Alisson into a save early in the second half.

However, the best chance again fell to Salah but the Egyptian could not convert and his goalless run continues:

The result means Liverpool have now drawn four of their last six Premier League matches and stay in second place.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri restored goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to his starting XI against Fulham after leaving the 24-year-old out of Wednesday's win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spaniard endured a nervy start as he allowed a Kevin McDonald cross into the penalty area to squirm through his fingers, but Ryan Babel was not alert enough to profit from his error:

Chelsea went ahead on 20 minutes through Higuain's third goal for the Blues since arriving on loan in January.

Willian found Cesar Azpilicueta on the overlap down the right, and he whipped in a cross for the striker to sweep home at the near post:

The visitors' lead did not last long as Fulham levelled seven minutes later. Calum Chambers was left completely unmarked at the far post from a Babel corner and steered a fine finish past Kepa.

Chelsea were quick to restore their lead just after the half-hour mark. Eden Hazard was the creator with a lay-off to Jorginho, and he placed the ball in the top corner from the edge of the box:

The visitors had further chances after the break, with Willian particularly bright, but could not find a way past goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Fulham almost made them pay with just minutes of normal time remaining. A break up field saw Floyd Ayite cross for Aleksandar Mitrovic, but a diving Kepa managed to parry the ball to safety.

It was an important save from the Chelsea goalkeeper who put in a strong display after his early mistake and fully justified his recall to the team.

Ryan Sessegnon did manage to get the ball into the back of the net deep into stoppage time, but his effort from close range was ruled out for offside as Chelsea picked up their first Premier League away win of 2019.