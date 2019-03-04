Champions League 2019: Round-of-16 Leg-2 Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League resumes this week with the first set of second legs from the round of 16.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid will look to advance against Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu, having won 2-1 in Amsterdam, while Borussia Dortmund will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United travel to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday aiming to come back from a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, while AS Roma take a 2-1 lead with them to FC Porto.

Here's the schedule for the upcoming matches in the round of 16, including predictions for each:

Tuesday, March 5

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Real Madrid vs. Ajax, BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT USA (2-2)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur, BT Sport 2 (UK) (1-1)

Wednesday, March 6

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT USA (2-1)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: FC Porto vs. AS Roma, BT Sport 3 (UK) (0-1)

In the UK, matches can be streamed via the BT Sport App. Viewers in the United States can watch via B/R Live or Watch TNT.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Dortmund will need to put in a superb performance against Spurs if they are to progress after losing the first leg 3-0.

Their form over the last month does not bode well for their chances of doing so, though. Their 2-1 defeat to Augsburg on Friday means they have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

As a result of their struggles, their Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread, they're out of the DFB-Pokal and their lead over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race has been cut from nine points to goal difference, in which they lead by two.

DW Sports' Jonathan Harding believes their inexperience has contributed to their struggles:

Dortmund's slim hopes of progressing lie in Spurs' form, as they've not played that well since the first leg.

In their three matches since, Tottenham have lost to Burnley and Chelsea before drawing 1-1 with Arsenal on Saturday.

They were fortunate to only concede once against the Gunners, as football writer Andrew Gaffney observed:

That will give the German side some encouragement if the north London team are similarly unconvincing on Tuesday, but one away goal from Tottenham will leave the hosts needing to score five, so it's difficult to see the Premier League outfit failing to progress.

PSG vs. Manchester United

United have not progressed beyond the last 16 of the Champions League since 2014, and their chances of doing so this season don't look good after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to PSG in the first leg.

The Red Devils will be boosted by Romelu Lukaku finding form at the right time, though.

The Belgium international played just six minutes in the first leg, but he has scored braces in consecutive matches against Crystal Palace and Southampton in their last two matches, so he will likely start on Wednesday.

Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News noted the striker's improvement:

Unfortunately for United, PSG have a man in even better form in Kylian Mbappe.

The France international has hit six goals in four games since he scored against United in the first leg.

His record for the Ligue 1 side is remarkable:

United struggled to contain Mbappe in the first leg, and there's little to suggest they will have an easier time doing so at the Parc des Princes.

The Red Devils will also be without the suspended Paul Pogba after he picked up a yellow card in the first leg, and overcoming a two-goal deficit without one of their most incisive and creative players will be difficult.