2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Prospects to Watch

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With the NFL Scouting Combine nearing its conclusion, the buzz surrounding the 2019 NFL draft will only continue to grow as we get closer to late April.

After watching future NFL players take the field for workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday and Saturday, fans will eagerly anticipate the draft, which will take place from April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The combine has given a better indication of which players could be selected in the first round of this year's draft. There have also been some performances that have boosted players' stocks.

Here's an updated look at how the first round of this year's draft could unfold, as well as some top prospects who had strong showings at the combine and will need to be watched leading up to April's event.

NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

17. Cleveland Browns: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

3 Prospects to Watch

WR D.K. Metcalf

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

D.K. Metcalf produced one of the top showings at the NFL Scouting Combine, perhaps boosting his draft stock in the process.

The former Ole Miss wide receiver measured in at 6'3⅜" and 228 pounds, with only 1.6 percent body fat, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Then, on Saturday, Metcalf ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.33 seconds.

Despite his large frame, Metcalf had the third-fastest 40-yard dash time among wide receivers, behind only Ohio State's Parris Campbell and UMass' Andy Isabella, who both posted times of 4.31 seconds.

Metcalf also completed 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and posted a vertical jump of 40.5 inches. He was one of only five receivers to have a vertical jump of more than 40 inches, according to NFL.com.

The wide receiver should become an immediate playmaker for whichever team drafts him in April. That could be the Baltimore Ravens at the 22nd pick, as they could use more weapons for young quarterback Lamar Jackson to utilize in their offense next season.

QB Drew Lock

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Drew Lock had a strong finish to his college career at Missouri, and it's quite possible that he will be one of the first quarterbacks selected from this year's class. The former Tiger helped his draft stock at the combine on Saturday.

In addition to posting a 40-yard dash time of 4.69 seconds, Lock shone throughout his workouts and displayed great accuracy, according to CBSSports.com's R.J. White. Although Lock may not have as much arm strength as Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, he should also be a first-round selection in April.

Lock, who is 6'3", 223 pounds, also showed a lot of confidence at the combine.

"I think every quarterback is going to tell you they're No. 1, so I'm going to sit here and tell you I'm No. 1," Lock said Friday according to NFL.com. "It's not my job to go and critique quarterbacks; I just know a lot about me."

There are quite a few teams in the top half of the first round who are in the market for quarterbacks, and the Miami Dolphins could be a good fit for Lock. It wouldn't be surprising to see Miami trade Ryan Tannehill this offseason and then fill the opening with Lock.

TE Noah Fant

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

If Noah Fant weren't already a potential first-round selection before the combine, he is now.

The former Iowa tight end ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, the fastest time posted by a tight end this year. For comparison, Vernon Davis (4.38) and Evan Engram (4.42) are tight ends who posted similarly impressive times at the combine.

Fant may not be the first tight end selected in the draft, as that could be his former Iowa teammate T.J. Hockenson. But it's quite possible that both former Hawkeyes will be taken on the opening night of the draft.

Perhaps if Fant's stock continues to rise during the buildup to the draft, he could surpass Hockenson and get selected earlier.

But if Fant remains available near the end of the first round, the New England Patriots could draft him to eventually fill the role held by Rob Gronkowski. It would be beneficial for veteran quarterback Tom Brady to have a weapon as talented as Fant added to the offense.