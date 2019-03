Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The third day of the Arnold Sports Festival at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio's capital city presented more superhuman feats and crowned a new controversial winner in the Arnold Classic competition.

Other events throughout the day spanned from body painting to CrossFit, pickleball, swimming, amateur boxing and much more. The full event schedule for Saturday can be viewed on the Arnold Sports official website.

Saturday concluded having declared champions in events including Arnold Strongman Classic, Bikini International, Arnold Classic, Men's Physique and Pro Men's Wheelchair.

The most universally recognizable name belongs to Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays The Mountain on HBO's Game of Thrones. Bjornsson is pivoting nicely to a life outside of the soon-ending Game of Thrones, repeating as Arnold Strongman champion:

While Bjornsson went home with the highest honor, Ray Williams did set a new squatting record of 1,080 pounds.

Elsewhere, Janet Layug topped Bikini International. She placed ahead of Isa Pecini (second place), Ashley Kaltwasser (third place), Jennifer Dorie (fourth place), Marcia Goncalves (fifth place) and Lauralie Chapados (sixth place). Arnold Schwarzenegger, the event's host, personally congratulated Layug on stage:

Another champion didn't receive as warm of a welcome as RXMuscle wondered if Brandon Curry should have won the Arnold Classic over defending champion William Bonac. Bonac finished second behind Curry followed by Luke Sandoe (third), Cedric McMillan (fourth), Roelly Winklaar (fifth) and Steve Kuclo (sixth).

Andre Ferguson claimed the top prize in Men's Physique, per NPC News Online. The top five rounded out with Raymont Edmonds in second, Kyron Holden in third, Logan Franklin in fourth and George Brown in fifth.

NPC News Online also provided results for Pro Men's Wheelchair. Harold Kelley won the event with Kris Dim (second), Anand Arnold (third), Joshua Rucker (fourth) and Tyler Brey (fifth) finishing behind him.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, and the final day's full schedule can be viewed here.