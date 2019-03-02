Craig Kimbrel Rumors: Nationals, Phillies, Braves Maintain Interest

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After a mostly quiet offseason, All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel's market appears to be taking shape with three National League East teams reportedly interested in his services.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves each have some degree of interest in Kimbrel:

"But the Nats, according to major-league sources, maintain interest in signing free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, a move that would cap off their efforts to construct a powerhouse bullpen and further escalate the competition in the NL East.

"The Braves also are exploring Kimbrel, who is entering his age 31 season, but reportedly only on a shorter deal."

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies also remain a threat to sign Kimbrel after the team officially introduced Bryce Harper on Saturday.

When free agency began, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Kimbrel was seeking a six-year deal. It's unclear how much, if at all, those demands have changed with less than four weeks to go before the regular season begins on March 28.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported sources close to Kimbrel think he will consider sitting out the 2019 season if he doesn't get the deal he wants.

David Meter, Kimbrel's agent, denied Bowden's report while speaking to Rosenthal: "The report is wholly inaccurate, and Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future. Any report pertaining to his not playing this season is utterly false."

The Nationals' financial situation could play a role in how active their pursuit of Kimbrel goes. They are $9.7 million under the luxury tax threshold, per Spotrac.

The Braves' payroll entering 2019 is just $109.6 million, 20th in MLB, per Spotrac. They could also be in the market for a more stable closer after Arodys Vizcaino had two different stints on the injury list last season.

Philadelphia has gone all-in to win next season with the additions of Harper, Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and David Robertson. Kimbrel would just be the cherry on top of what's been a stellar offseason for the team.

Kimbrel has been one of MLB's best relievers since debuting for the Braves in 2010. The 30-year-old has made the All-Star team seven times and finished in the top 10 of Cy Young voting five times. He had a 2.74 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 62.1 innings with the Boston Red Sox last season.