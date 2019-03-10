76ers Rumors: Joel Embiid to Return from Knee Injury vs. Pacers on Sunday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid "plans" to return Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.



The 24-year-old No. 3 overall pick from the 2014 draft had been struggling with a knee injury for an unspecified amount of time before it cost him eight games after the All-Star break. The Sixers have gone 4-4 without him and are fourth in the East, one game behind the Pacers.

Embiid missed the first two seasons of his NBA career with lingering foot problems and needed multiple surgeries. He appeared first on an NBA court in the 2016-17 season but had to have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in March 2017, and he missed the rest of that season.

When healthy, Embiid is among the best players in the league. Last season, he averaged 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.

This season, Embiid had posted career highs with 27.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. If the Sixers are going to challenge the top half of the East in the playoffs, they will undoubtedly need a healthy Embiid.