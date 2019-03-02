EPL Table: Saturday's Week 29 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City went top of the Premier League after a nervy 1-0 win away to Bournemouth on Saturday, leading the way by two points ahead of Liverpool's trip to Everton for the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

There was also a change in the top four after Manchester United went fourth at Arsenal's expense. The Red Devils won but were made to work hard during a 3-2 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Gunners battled to a 1-1 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby. It should have been more for Arsenal, who saw substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's tame penalty saved by Hugo Lloris in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers set a club record with a comfortable win at home to relegation-threatened Cardiff City. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace eased their own fears of the drop by beating Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor, and Brighton & Hove Albion also earned some breathing space above the bottom three after seeing off Huddersfield Town on home soil.

Saturday Scores

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 1-3 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 3-2 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Cardiff City



Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 29, 23, +56, 71

2. Liverpool: 28, 21, +49, 69

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 29, 20, +26, 61

4. Manchester United: 29, 17, +20, 58

5. Arsenal: 29, 17, +22, 57

6. Chelsea: 27, 16, +18, 53

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 29, 12, +2, 43

8. Watford: 28, 11, -1, 40

9. Everton: 28, 10, 0, 36

10. West Ham United: 28, 10, -6, 36

11. Leicester City: 28, 10, -5, 35

12. Bournemouth: 29, 10, -15, 34

13. Crystal Palace: 29, 9, -4, 33

14. Newcastle United: 28, 8, -8, 31

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 28, 8, -11, 30

16. Burnley: 29, 8, -21, 30

17. Southampton: 29, 6, -17, 27

18. Cardiff City: 29, 7, -32, 25

19. Fulham: 28, 4, -37, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 29, 3, -36, 14

City needed Riyad Mahrez to come off the bench and produce the winning goal at the Vitality Stadium. The former Leicester City winger was called on when Kevin De Bruyne left the pitch injured during first-half stoppage time.

Mahrez made the decisive contribution when he was teed up by David Silva 10 minutes after the break. He hasn't had the easiest of times since moving to Manchester in a deal worth £60 million last summer, but this goal could be enough to justify the fee if it proves a decisive moment in the title race.

Romelu Lukaku was given the nod through the middle for Manchester United and didn't waste his chance, scoring two clutch goals to move his side back into the UEFA Champions League places.

Lukaku has four goals in his last two matches after also bagging a brace during Wednesday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. He hasn't played regularly, but United's No. 9 is keeping pace with some of the division's biggest stars:

United needed Lukaku's goals because Southampton found the net twice thanks to wonder strikes from wing-back Yan Valery and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Arsenal got a goal from Aaron Ramsey to go in front against their local rivals at Wembley Stadium. The Welshman was making his final appearance in a north London derby before leaving for Juventus on a free transfer in the summer.

Spurs were level in the 74th minute, albeit in controversial circumstances. Harry Kane was awarded a penalty after being shoved in the back by Shkodran Mustafi, but the striker was in an offside position when the ball came in.

Nonetheless, Kane made no mistake from 12 yards to make history in this fixture:

Another penalty should have settled things in Arsenal's favour, but Aubameyang's weak effort was easily turned away by Lloris. A superb block from Jan Vertonghen then denied Aubameyang the chance to make amends with a tap-in seconds later.

Arsenal will rue wasted opportunities, but the race for a top-four spot looks set to take a few more turns yet.

Wolves won't be involved, but the club has made the most of its return to the top flight. The win over Cardiff proved a landmark one:

Familiar names were on the scoresheet as Diogo Jota netted his sixth league goal of the campaign, while Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez maintained his own prolific run:

Things were equally comfortable for Palace against Burnley. The Eagles raced into a two-goal lead on their travels after Phil Bardsley put the ball into his own net and Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuyi scored.

Wilfried Zaha made it 3-0 after 76 minutes, with Ashley Barnes netting a consolation for the disappointing hosts in the final minute.

Brighton were far from impressive at home to the league's bottom side. However, the Seagulls scraped a vital win after Florin Andone headed in 12 minutes from time.

His goal means Brighton can enjoy a five-point cushion above the bottom three while also having played a game fewer than many of those below them.