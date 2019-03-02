EPL Results Week 29: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

EPL Results Week 29: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, TableMarch 2, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the chance to make himself a hero on Saturday as he saw a last-gasp penalty saved in his side's 1-1 draw with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
The Gabon international had his effort stopped by Hugo Lloris in stoppage time after Tottenham's Harry Kane had earlier cancelled out Aaron Ramsey's opener in a tense game at Wembley.
Later in the day, Manchester United's excellent form continued as they secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton. Romelu Lukaku was on the scoresheet twice for the Red Devils, including a winner one minute from time that pushed his side into the top four.
Manchester City also won 1-0 at Bournemouth to move two points clear at the top of the table, with Liverpool not in action until Sunday.
The last match of the day will see West Ham United host Newcastle United at the London Stadium.
Here are the latest results from Saturday's matches, as well as the updated table and top-scorer standings.
Premier League - Week 29
Saturday
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal
Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Manchester United 3-2 Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Cardiff City
West Ham United vs. Newcastle United
Sunday
Watford vs. Leicester City
Fulham vs. Chelsea
Everton vs. Liverpool
Standings (Games Played, Goal Difference, Points)
1 Manchester City 29, +56, 71
2 Liverpool 28, +49, 69
3 Tottenham 29, +26, 61
4 Manchester United 29, +20, 58
5 Arsenal 29, +22, 57
6 Chelsea 27, +18, 53
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +2, 43
8 Watford 28, -1, 40
9 Everton 28, 0, 36
10 West Ham 28, -6, 36
11 Leicester 28, -5, 35
12 Bournemouth 29, -15, 34
13 Crystal Palace 29, -4, 33
14 Newcastle United 28, -8, 31
15 Brighton 28, -11, 30
16 Burnley 29, -21, 30
17 Southampton 29, -17, 27
18 Cardiff 29, -32, 25
19 Fulham 28, -37, 17
20 Huddersfield 29, -36, 14
Premier League Top Scorers
18 - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
17 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
16 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
14 - Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
12 - Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
Saturday Recap
After Ramsey put Arsenal ahead in the first half of the day's early kick-off, the result was ultimately decided in the second period by the differing fortunes of forwards.
Kane was on hand to level from the spot after he was bundled over by Shkodran Mustafi while trying to get on the end of a free-kick, though replays showed the forward was offside. In doing so, the Tottenham star kept up his excellent record against Spurs' north London rivals:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Most goals scored in Premier League North London derbies: ⚪️ Harry Kane (9) 🔴⚪️ Emmanuel Adebayor (8) 🔴 Robert Pires (7) 🔴 Thierry Henry (5) ⚪️ Gareth Bale (5) 🔴 Robin van Persie (5) A cut above the rest on Derby Day. 👑 https://t.co/nXcqPMUFKN
Aubameyang, on as a substitute, then had the chance to grab the win for Arsenal in stoppage time when he was fouled by Davinson Sanchez. However, Aubameyang's effort lacked conviction and was easily saved by Hugo Lloris.
Per Charles Watts of Football.London, Aubameyang wasn't the only forward to have an off day for Arsenal, as Alexandre Lacazette also missed a clear chance when the Gunners led 1-0:
Charles Watts @charles_watts
Arsenal's strikers have got things right all season, but they both fluffed their lines today at key moments which will be a big frustration.
Kane's equaliser was enough to put him level with Aubameyang on 16 goals in the race for the golden boot, two behind Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, who leads the way. The City hit man wasn't able to add to his tally for the season against Bournemouth, though, as his side dug out a crucial 1-0 win.
Per Sam Lee of Goal, despite not finding the net, the division's top scorer was able to make his mark on the match:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
Aguero off. Another great shift. So good outside the box, so tidy in those tight areas. Occupies centre-backs and links the play. No goals today but very good overall. Jesus on, 90th min
Riyad Mahrez was the man on the scoresheet for City, putting them top of the Premier League before Mohamed Salah, on 17 goals in the top flight this term, and Liverpool look to retake first place in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Lukaku was the hero once again for United, as his 89th-minute strike was enough to see them to a 3-2 win over Southampton. He also scored twice in victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, the Belgian international is now the team's most prolific player in the Premier League this term despite enduring a frustrating season:
Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 @HLNinEngeland
Romelu Lukaku: that’s 4 in 2. And United’a top scorer in the Premier League now with 12 goals. #mufc
Breathing down Lukaku's neck in the top-scorer stakes is Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who continued his brilliant debut season in the Premier League with another goal in his side's 2-0 win over Cardiff City.
Alexis to Be Assessed for Ligament Damage