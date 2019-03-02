EPL Results Week 29: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the chance to make himself a hero on Saturday as he saw a last-gasp penalty saved in his side's 1-1 draw with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gabon international had his effort stopped by Hugo Lloris in stoppage time after Tottenham's Harry Kane had earlier cancelled out Aaron Ramsey's opener in a tense game at Wembley.

Later in the day, Manchester United's excellent form continued as they secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton. Romelu Lukaku was on the scoresheet twice for the Red Devils, including a winner one minute from time that pushed his side into the top four.

Manchester City also won 1-0 at Bournemouth to move two points clear at the top of the table, with Liverpool not in action until Sunday.

The last match of the day will see West Ham United host Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

Here are the latest results from Saturday's matches, as well as the updated table and top-scorer standings.

Premier League - Week 29

Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Manchester United 3-2 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Cardiff City

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

Sunday

Watford vs. Leicester City

Fulham vs. Chelsea

Everton vs. Liverpool

Standings (Games Played, Goal Difference, Points)



1 Manchester City 29, +56, 71

2 Liverpool 28, +49, 69

3 Tottenham 29, +26, 61

4 Manchester United 29, +20, 58

5 Arsenal 29, +22, 57

6 Chelsea 27, +18, 53

7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29, +2, 43

8 Watford 28, -1, 40

9 Everton 28, 0, 36

10 West Ham 28, -6, 36

11 Leicester 28, -5, 35

12 Bournemouth 29, -15, 34

13 Crystal Palace 29, -4, 33

14 Newcastle United 28, -8, 31

15 Brighton 28, -11, 30

16 Burnley 29, -21, 30

17 Southampton 29, -17, 27

18 Cardiff 29, -32, 25

19 Fulham 28, -37, 17

20 Huddersfield 29, -36, 14

Premier League Top Scorers

18 - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

17 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

16 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

14 - Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

12 - Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

Saturday Recap

After Ramsey put Arsenal ahead in the first half of the day's early kick-off, the result was ultimately decided in the second period by the differing fortunes of forwards.

Kane was on hand to level from the spot after he was bundled over by Shkodran Mustafi while trying to get on the end of a free-kick, though replays showed the forward was offside. In doing so, the Tottenham star kept up his excellent record against Spurs' north London rivals:

Aubameyang, on as a substitute, then had the chance to grab the win for Arsenal in stoppage time when he was fouled by Davinson Sanchez. However, Aubameyang's effort lacked conviction and was easily saved by Hugo Lloris.

Per Charles Watts of Football.London, Aubameyang wasn't the only forward to have an off day for Arsenal, as Alexandre Lacazette also missed a clear chance when the Gunners led 1-0:

Kane's equaliser was enough to put him level with Aubameyang on 16 goals in the race for the golden boot, two behind Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, who leads the way. The City hit man wasn't able to add to his tally for the season against Bournemouth, though, as his side dug out a crucial 1-0 win.

Per Sam Lee of Goal, despite not finding the net, the division's top scorer was able to make his mark on the match:

Riyad Mahrez was the man on the scoresheet for City, putting them top of the Premier League before Mohamed Salah, on 17 goals in the top flight this term, and Liverpool look to retake first place in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Lukaku was the hero once again for United, as his 89th-minute strike was enough to see them to a 3-2 win over Southampton. He also scored twice in victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, the Belgian international is now the team's most prolific player in the Premier League this term despite enduring a frustrating season:

Breathing down Lukaku's neck in the top-scorer stakes is Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who continued his brilliant debut season in the Premier League with another goal in his side's 2-0 win over Cardiff City.