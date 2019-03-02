NFL Trade Rumors: Jaguars Trying to Deal Carlos Hyde, Malik Jackson

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly trying to trade running back Carlos Hyde and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jags want to flip both players in time for the deals to be processed when the new league year begins March 13.

Jacksonville acquired Hyde from the Cleveland Browns last season for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, while Jackson has spent the past three seasons with the Jags after he signed a six-year deal in 2016.

The Jaguars acquired Hyde when Leonard Fournette had nagging injuries, but the deal didn't pan out. Hyde couldn't push past T.J. Yeldon on the depth chart even while Fournette was out, and he finished with just 189 yards on 58 carries across eight games.

For the season, Hyde rushed for 571 yards and five touchdowns, which was a significant drop-off from his final year with the San Francisco 49ers, 2017, when he rushed for 938 yards and eight touchdowns to go with a career-high 59 receptions for 350 yards.

The Browns signed the 28-year-old to a three-year, $15.25 million contract, but with rookie Nick Chubb playing so well, they moved on after only a handful of games.

Jacksonville doesn't have much at running back behind Fournette with both Yeldon and Ryan Grant set to hit free agency, but the possible Hyde trade suggests the Jaguars don't want to pay a backup running back roughly $5 million per year over the next two seasons.

The 29-year-old Jackson has three years remaining on his six-year, $85.5 million deal.

Jackson was fairly productive from the defensive tackle spot last season with 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks, but his stats paled in comparison to previous years. The former Denver Broncos star's best season came in 2017 when he racked up 40 tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

Jackson was a huge part of the success of Jacksonville's dominant defense in 2017, but the team took a big step back in 2018.

While Jackson is a quality player when on his game, the Jags can afford to part ways with him due to the presence of Marcell Dareus and 2018 first-round pick Taven Bryan. The Jaguars also have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft in a class stacked with front-seven studs.

The Jags are coming off a disappointing 5-11 season after they reached the AFC Championship Game in 2017, but if they can find an answer at quarterback and create room to improve elsewhere as well, they have a chance to bounce back in a big way next season.