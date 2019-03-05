Ideal Landing Spots for the Stars of the NFL Scouting Combine

0 of 10

The NFL Scouting Combine is an athletic showcase of the league's next batch of potential stars, providing opportunities for the top prospects to prove game-changing athletic ability in front of all 32 teams.

Only a select few steal the show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and become the event's biggest winners.

The stars of the combine are the players who best show the combination of size, speed, power and agility that often translates into immediate success at the next level. And because of that, you won't see a quarterback on the list this year. The signal-callers that took the field in Indianapolis are not primed to be immediate starters right now.

Below, we'll highlight the stars of this year's event and identify the top potential landing spots for each one.

Note: All measurements and times courtesy of NFL.com.