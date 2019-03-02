Arnold Sports Festival Results 2019: Friday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press

The 2019 Arnold Sports Festival wrapped up its second day of action at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio on Friday night.

The self-proclaimed world's largest multisport festival—named after Arnold Schwarzenegger—is hosted in Ohio's capital city annually and welcomes some of the world's most acclaimed bodybuilders.

Outside of bodybuilding, those at the expo could enjoy fitness and yoga, body painting, foosball and a meet-and-greet, among many other events. The full event schedule for the four-day event can be viewed on the Arnold Sports Festival's official website.

Friday's action concluded finals for Fitness International, Figure International, Women's Physique and Classic Physique.

Cydney Gillon took home the top prize in Miss Figure International. Gillon is a two-time Miss Figure Olympia champion as well as a contestant on the 32nd season of Survivor. Last year, Gillon placed second in this category.

Gillon placed ahead of Nadia Wyatt (second place), Jessica Reyes Padilla (third place), Natalia Soltero (fourth place), Bojana Vasiljevic (fifth place) and Sandra Grajales (sixth place). RXMuscle shared a look of Gillon:

The next category was Arnold Classic Women's Physique, and as RXMuscle put it, Natalia Coelho reigned supreme. Following her were Sheronica Henton (second), Penpraghai Tiangngok (third), Brittany Watts (fourth), Margrita Zamalova (fifth) and Ashley Fuller (sixth).

For the men, George Peterson—nicknamed "Da Bull"—took home Classic Physique.

To close out Friday's finals, Ryall Graber pulled off what RXMuscle described as a "stunning victory" over the reigning Ms. Fitness Olympia, Whitney Jones, in the Miss Fitness International class. Jones placed second, followed by Tiffany Chandler (third), Missy Farrell (fourth), Kate Errington (fifth) and Allison Ethier (sixth).

The warmest moment from Friday came from Schwarzenegger, though. "When I walk through the @arnoldsports people tell me I'm their hero," the event's host tweeted, "[and] I appreciate it. But tonight I wanted to introduce the crowd to some of my heroes.

He included a photo of himself alongside members of the Special Olympics.

The 71-year-old fitness pioneer, actor and former politician went on in a series of tweets: "They prove that fitness is for everyone. We all have the right to be fit. There is no privilege in fitness. ... If you own a successful gym but don't welcome absolutely everyone, you do not run a successful gym. Do better."

The Arnold Sports Festival continues Saturday beginning in the morning with pickleball and XPC powerlifting.