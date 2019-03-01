La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Tuesday's Week 26 Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Girona plunged Rayo Vallecano deeper into a relegation battle Friday, as they picked up a 2-0 win away from home in La Liga.

The in-form Cristhian Stuani opened the scoring on the half-hour mark for Girona. After the break, the hosts' task was made harder, as Abdoulaye Ba was given his marching orders. Stuani then grabbed a second five minutes from time, taking him to 15 goals for the La Liga season.

The loss leaves Rayo in 19th, two points clear of safety, while Girona are now eight points clear of trouble.

Later this weekend, all eyes will be on the capital, as Real Madrid welcome bitter rivals Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second time in four days. Atletico Madrid will be looking to keep pace with the Blaugrana on Sunday when they visit Real Sociedad.

Here's a recap of the action from Friday's clash at Vallecas, the updated standings and a preview of what's to come this weekend in Spain's top flight.

Week 26 Fixtures

Friday

Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Girona

Saturday

Espanyol vs. Real Valladolid

Villarreal vs. Alaves

Huesca vs. Sevilla

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Sunday

Eibar vs. Celta Vigo

Real Betis vs. Getafe

Real Sociedad vs. Atletico Madrid

Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao

Monday

Leganes vs. Levante

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 25, 57, +40

2. Atletico Madrid: 25, 50, +19

3. Real Madrid: 25, 48, +13

4. Getafe: 25, 39, +10

5. Sevilla: 25, 37, +8

6. Alaves: 25, 37, -3

7. Real Betis: 25, 36, -1

8. Real Sociedad: 24, 34, +5

9. Valencia: 25, 33, +4

10. Athletic Bilbao: 25, 33, -3

11. Eibar: 25, 31, -2

12. Girona: 26, 31, -7

13. Leganes: 25, 30, -5

14. Levante: 25, 30, -8

15. Espanyol: 25, 30, -10

16. Valladolid: 25, 26, -12

17. Celta Vigo: 25, 25, -7

18. Villarreal: 25, 23, -7

19. Rayo Vallecano: 26, 23, -17

20. Huesca: 25, 19, -17

Via WhoScored.com.

Friday Recap

This contest was always going to be crucial in shaping the relegation picture, and Girona will feel as though they can breathe easier after digging out a win on the road.

In the first period, the visitors had the better chances, with Alex Grennell planting a shot against the crossbar. Eventually, Rayo couldn't withstand the pressure and failed to clear a corner into the box.

While others were stood on their heels, Stuani was alive to the loose ball and prodded home from close range, showcasing the goal-poaching instincts that have been on display all season:

The response was poor from Rayo. Not only did they fail to put together any spells of incisive attacking football, they continued to make mistakes at the back.

One of those cost them after an hour, as Ba not only lost the ball in a dangerous area but hauled down Stuani when he was racing through on goal. Per La Liga blogger Brendy Boyle, the match official had no choice but to issue a red card:

From there, Girona were able to control possession and eventually put the gloss on a rounded performance, with Stuani again on hand to apply the finishing touch with a trademark header.

Weekend Preview

If Real Madrid are to carry any slender hopes of challenging for the La Liga title into the remaining weeks of the season, then three points are imperative against Barcelona here.

Confidence levels may not be too high for Los Blancos as they get ready for this match though, especially after Barcelona did a job on them in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Two goals for Luis Suarez in a 3-0 win were enough for the Blaugrana to progress with ease.

Following the game, there has been a lot of talk about Madrid starlet Vinicius Jr., who dazzled in spells but failed to find the net when some big chances fell to him. Scouted Football looked at where he could improve ahead of this Clasico:

As for Barcelona, someone other than Lionel Messi came to their rescue for a change in what had been an otherwise tight game.

At times this season, there have been some doubters of Suarez, as the Uruguay international can often look laboured and uncoordinated. However, he was sharp in the final third Wednesday and is someone Madrid will need to be wary of again.

Per Goal, the former Liverpool striker loves this fixture:

If Real can derail Barcelona on Saturday—a win for Los Blancos would put them six points behind the Blaugrana—then it's imperative Atletico capitalise.

Diego Simeone's side are seven back on the league leaders going into the weekend and have little margin for error in the remaining 13 games of the campaign if they're to make this a serious title race.