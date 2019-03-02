USA vs. England Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for SheBelieves Cup

MB Media/Getty Images

The United States will be aiming to secure their first win of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup on Saturday against England after beginning the defence of their title with a 2-2 draw against Japan.

The result leaves the holders second in the table after the first round of matches, behind leaders England who came from 1-0 down to beat Brazil 2-1 in their opening match.

The hosts will still be considered favourites for the tie despite a shaky start. They have only lost to the Lionesses once on home soil, back in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 9:30 p.m. GMT, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC Two (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC Sport Live (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

The United States know they will need to improve if they are to beat England after mistakes cost them against Japan.

Alex Morgan opened her account for the tournament with the United States' second goal and is aware of the challenge facing her team against Phil Neville's team in Nashville.

"Having this disappointing tie right now, all eyes are on England," she said, per the Associated Press (h/t the Guardian). "They’re a good team defensively, they're very organized, so it will be a tough challenge for us."

The 29-year-old's strike against Japan was her 99th career goal and means she could hit a landmark if she nets against the Lionesses:

Manager Jill Ellis is without two key players in Lindsey Horan and Becky Sauerbrunn for this tournament due to injury, and the duo were missed against Japan.

Mallory Pugh came into the team as a replacement for Horan but could not provide the same link between defence and attack, and it was substitute Christen Press who once again impressed:

Ellis will need to get her team selection right against England who will be confident after making a strong start to the tournament.

Goals from Ellen White and Beth Mead saw them recover from going behind to Andressa Alves's early penalty:

Yet England were sloppy throughout the match and left Neville angry at half-time, per Molly Hudson at The Times.

"We were not playing how we should have played," he said. "I was probably a little bit harsh on them at half-time because my frustration and anger boiled over a little bit, but in the second half they showed what I wanted them to be with spirit, togetherness and enjoyment."

While England showed great spirit come back and secure the win they will need to sharpen up if they are to pick up a rare win over the world champions.