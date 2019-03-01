Suns GM James Jones Buys Fans Beer After Josh Jackson Skips Autograph Signing

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Josh Jackson #20 of the Phoenix Suns in action against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 25, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It hasn't been the smoothest of seasons for the Phoenix Suns, on or off the court.

The team ran into an unfortunate situation on Wednesday night when second-year forward Josh Jackson was a no-show at a scheduled autograph signing.

Interim Suns general manager James Jones eventually made an appearance to try to make things right with the fans.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jason Owens, the scheduled appearance was part of a promotion for fans who bought Dos Equis products. So it was only fitting that the team treated the disappointed fans to free beer, along with some other perks.

They may have missed out on a chance to meet the 2017 fourth overall pick, but that's not a bad alternative for Suns fans.

Danny Shapiro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported Jackson was fined $20,000 for skipping out.  

