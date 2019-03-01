Suns GM James Jones Buys Fans Beer After Josh Jackson Skips Autograph Signing

Suns GM James Jones Buys Fans Beer After Josh Jackson Skips Autograph SigningMarch 1, 2019
It hasn't been the smoothest of seasons for the Phoenix Suns, on or off the court.
The team ran into an unfortunate situation on Wednesday night when second-year forward Josh Jackson was a no-show at a scheduled autograph signing.
Trilll Cosby @tommy_plurphy
@Suns @BrightSideSun @SunsReddit bunch of disgruntled fans waiting for Josh Jackson who was supposed to be here at Fry’s almost an hour ago #bum https://t.co/t4RUHT5wPy
Interim Suns general manager James Jones eventually made an appearance to try to make things right with the fans.
According to Yahoo Sports' Jason Owens, the scheduled appearance was part of a promotion for fans who bought Dos Equis products. So it was only fitting that the team treated the disappointed fans to free beer, along with some other perks.
Foshasta Jones 🇺🇲🏜️⚾🏒🏈🏀⚽ @foshastajones
#Suns GM James Jones says @j_josh11 isn't coming... Explained we now get mailed autograph, tickets, and free beer. #TimeToRise https://t.co/juHV9lEBFZ
They may have missed out on a chance to meet the 2017 fourth overall pick, but that's not a bad alternative for Suns fans.
Danny Shapiro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported Jackson was fined $20,000 for skipping out.
