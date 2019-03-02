Everton vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Merseyside will stand still on Sunday afternoon, as Everton welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to Goodison Park.

The Reds head into this weekend's fixtures with a one-point advantage over Manchester City in the race for the title. With City facing Bournemouth away from home on Sunday, there's a chance Liverpool go into this encounter two points behind Pep Guardiola's side.

Everton supporters will be desperate to see their team knock their rivals' title bid off course. While the Toffees have struggled in recent months under Marco Silva, on Tuesday they made light work of Cardiff City in a 3-0 confidence-boosting victory.

All the ingredients are there for a fiery afternoon at Goodison, with both sides desperate to secure victory for very different reasons.

Date: Sunday, March 3

Time: 4:15 p.m. (GMT), 11:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

When Liverpool supporters were analysing the team's run to potential Premier League glory, this trip across Stanley Park is one match they would have identified as a big challenge.

While the Reds have been outstanding for the overwhelming majority of the campaign, there will be a hostile backdrop to this encounter and away from home as of late there have been some small vulnerabilities in their play.

In the trip to Manchester United last Sunday, in particular, the Reds looked nervy against their injury-ravaged opponents. Manager Jurgen Klopp will be glad the team seemed to shake off their rust in the 5-0 win over Watford on Wednesday with that in mind.

Following that emphatic win, football journalist Leanne Prescott dismissed the notion this team is feeling the pressure:

Although Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk were both on the scoresheet twice in the Hornets hammering, the star man for the Reds was Trent Alexander-Arnold. The full-back transformed the team's attacking play, delivering a number of wicked deliveries into dangerous areas.

It's that ability to mesh productivity with energy and enthusiasm that makes the England international such an exciting prospect, as these numbers from OptaJoe illustrate:

As a local lad, Alexander-Arnold will also be well aware of the outstanding derby record the Reds have against the Toffees in recent years, with Everton's last win coming in 2010.

Given the way in which Liverpool have performed throughout the Premier League season, Everton face a massive challenge if they're to register their first victory in this fixture in nine years. In addition, it's difficult to know what type of Toffees team will show up.

Under Silva they have performed well in spells, although at times they've been too passive, too weak and too easy to bully from set pieces. After three losses in a row prior to Tuesday's win, supporters will at least be pleased they've stopped the rot.

If they are to spring an unlikely win then Gylfi Sigurdsson, after his two goals at Cardiff, or Richarlison represent the likely match winners. Per Matt Cheetham of Sky Sports, it's been a while since the Toffees had this type of twin goal threat:

When these two sides met in December the match was decided in the 96th minute by Divock Origi following a Jordan Pickford error. Since then, a promising season for Everton has completely fizzled out.

For Liverpool, the win fuelled the belief that this is going to be their year at last in the Premier League. Another victory over their rivals on Sunday will do the same.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Liverpool