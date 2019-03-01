NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Odds and Early Buzz from Scouting Combine

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Future NFL players have started reporting to Indianapolis, and on Friday, some of them will begin to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Former college players who have entered the 2019 NFL draft will have the opportunity to impress their potential future teams over the next four days. The workouts at the combine feature numerous drills, including the 40-yard dash and bench press.

According to NFL.com, there are 337 players who will attend this year's combine.

Friday's workouts will feature running backs, offensive linemen, kickers and special teams players. There will be more workouts on Saturday (quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends), Sunday (defensive linemen, linebackers) and Monday (defensive backs).

If players are looking to boost their stock before the 2019 NFL draft takes place from April 25-27, this weekend's combine is a good opportunity for them to do so.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, Edge, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

NFL Draft Odds

No. 1 pick (via OddsShark)

Nick Bosa -200 (bet $100 for $50 return)

Kyler Murray +200 (bet $100 for $200 return)

Quinnen Williams +1000

Dwayne Haskins +1000

Ed Oliver +1400

Josh Allen +1400

Team to pick Kyler Murray (via OddsShark)

Miami Dolphins +150

Arizona Cardinals +500

New York Giants +500

Jacksonville Jaguars +500

Oakland Raiders +700

Washington Redskins +1000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200

Cincinnati Bengals +1200

Denver Broncos +1400

Pittsburgh Steelers +1400

NFL Scouting Combine Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Although the workouts haven't started yet, Thursday's player arrivals provided some buzz heading into the combine events this weekend.

A lot of the attention surrounded Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who decided to pursue a career in the NFL rather than MLB and should be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the draft, if not the first. But there was one major concern for NFL teams regarding Murray—his size.

However, Murray has bulked up since the end of the college football season, as he weighed in at 207 pounds and was measured at 5'10⅛" inches on Thursday, according to CBS Sports. For comparison, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a similar type of player, was 5'10⅝" inches and 204 pounds at the combine in 2012.

Murray's measurements bode well for how teams will view him heading into the draft, as he previously weighed below 200 pounds last season at Oklahoma.

According to CBS Sports, Murray won't be throwing or participating in drills at the combine. But he still alleviated some potential concerns with his measurements.

Another key storyline to follow during the leadup to the draft will be analyzing who the Arizona Cardinals could select with the No. 1 pick.

The top player in this year's class might be former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cardinals select him. But new Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury has praised Murray in the past, although he later said the Cardinals plan to stick with Josh Rosen, who will be entering his second NFL season, at quarterback.

While that's where the Cardinals stand now, things could obviously change between now and the draft in eight weeks.