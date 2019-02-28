Cristian Romero Talks Up Manchester United Amid Juventus Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Cristian Romero is keeping his options open amid rumours he will join Juventus this summer. The Genoa defender has talked up the idea of moving to several of Europe's biggest clubs instead, including Manchester United.

The 20-year-old said he dreams about "playing in the Champions League for one of the four most important clubs in the world: Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United," per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton).

Romero also played down the notion his future has already been secured by the Bianconeri: "Have Juve already secured me? I don't know. I don't deal with the market and my first thought is Genoa."

It's going to be difficult even for the player himself to cool the transfer talk, given how strong the links between Romero and Juventus have been recently. Earlier this month, Genoa president Enrico Preziosi confirmed the Serie A leaders are "very interested" in the gifted young South American.

Romero's future appears set to be in Genoa, at least for the time being, after Calciomercato recently reported he will renew his contract until 2023.

However, the extension isn't thought to be enough to deter Juve. The same source noted how the Old Lady could still move for Romero before loaning him back to Genoa.

While the latter notion is merely a theory, there's little doubt Juve need a precocious defender with Romero's skills. The Bianconeri remain strong at the back, but they are also ageing at key positions.

Centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is 34, Andrea Barzagli is 37 and Leonardo Bonucci is 31. It doesn't help 24-year-old Daniele Rugani has consistently struggled to make the grade in Turin.

Romero would give Juve a burgeoning talent who has the pace, athleticism and combative instincts to become the linchpin of a new-look back line. He has already earned lavish praise from many within the game, including Italy boss Cesare Prandelli:

The fact Romero feels he can make the step up to clubs the calibre of United, Real Madrid and Barcelona so soon not only speaks to his natural confidence. It also reflects the rapid rise enjoyed by a player who only joined Genoa from Belgrano in 2018.

While he'd be an asset for Juventus, Romero would also be a quality addition for United. The Red Devils have had defensive issues for most of this season, despite improving since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager back in December.

A lack of talent in the middle hasn't helped, with Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof taking their time to adapt to life in the Premier League. Lindelof is steadily becoming a player United can build around at the back, but the Sweden international needs a long-term ally next to him.

Romero could be the answer, even though the more likely scenario is Juve following up their interest with a concrete offer.