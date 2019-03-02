Every NFL Team's Toughest Contract Decision This Offseason

0 of 32

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Navigating the NFL offseason is a difficult challenge for team decision-makers. Not only must teams evaluate potential draft targets and free-agent options, but they also have to evaluate players already on the roster.

Which players should be retained? What is a fair contract for both the player and the team? When should a new contract be offered? These are the kinds of questions that can lead to sticky contract situations, like the one the Oakland Raiders faced with Khalil Mack last offseason. Oakland couldn't get an extension done and instead shipped Mack off to the Chicago Bears.

While not every team has a Mack situation on its hands in 2019, each has numerous tough decisions to make. Here, we'll examine each team's biggest—based on the potential fallout and potential reward of each outcome.