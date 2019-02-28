Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies, Dodgers, Giants Willing to Give Historic Contract

February 28, 2019

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper points to the dugout after he hit his two-run home run during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants are reportedly all prepared to pay a historic price for Bryce Harper as bidding for the superstar free-agent outfielder reaches its final stages.

On Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Phillies and Giants are offering the "biggest overall free-agent contract in North American sports history," while the Dodgers are focused on a shorter deal that would "obliterate Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke's $34.3 million average salary."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

