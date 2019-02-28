Jordi Alba, Barcelona Agree to 5-Year Contract with €500 Million Buyout

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday they have agreed a new five-year deal with left-back Jordi Alba that includes a €500 million (£428 million) buyout clause:

The contract extension runs until June 30, 2024, when Alba will be 35, and effectively ties the defender to the club until the end of his career.

Barca will confirm when his contract will be signed "over the course of the next few days," per a statement on their official website.

Alba joined the club from Valencia in 2012 and has won 14 titles with the Catalan giants, including the UEFA Champions League in 2015 and four La Liga titles.

He's a vital member of Ernesto Valverde's side and is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in Europe.

The Spain international loves to attack down the flank and has already hit double figures for assists this season:

He has also developed a fine understanding with Lionel Messi, and the duo's link-up play is a key feature of the team's attack:

Messi has talked about the relationship the two players enjoy in an interview with Catalunya Radio (h/t the club's official website).

"Jordi Alba knows me to perfection," he said. "He knows when I will give him a no-look pass. I have a special connection with him."

Alba's importance to the club has been highlighted this season, as the club lack a natural replacement having sold Lucas Digne to Everton in summer 2018 and allowed Marc Cucurella to leave on loan for Eibar.

Barcelona B's Juan Miranda, Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto have all filled in for Alba at left-back, but the Blaugrana lack the attacking verve the Spaniard brings when he's not in the team.

Alba is on course to add to his trophy collection this season. Barcelona are seven points clear at the top of La Liga, in the final of the Copa del Rey and among the last 16 of the Champions League.