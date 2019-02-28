Kyler Murray Rumors: QB Told Several Teams He Doesn't Plan to Throw at Combine

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

NFL draft prospect Kyler Murray reportedly told "several teams" that he does not plan to throw at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the scouts and personnel people who were reportedly informed of the quarterback's decision added the caveat that the Oklahoma product could change his mind after seeing his competitors throw. As of right now, however, the plan is for Murray "not to do much."

Quarterbacks are scheduled to take part in on-field drills with the wide receivers and tight ends Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

