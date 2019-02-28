Kyler Murray Rumors: QB Told Several Teams He Doesn't Plan to Throw at Combine

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2019

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) before the start of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Norman, Okla. Kyler Murray suddenly has a bunch of new fans in the Oakland Athletics organization, even if they cringe watching Heisman Trophy winner play quarterback for Oklahoma. The A's don't want their prized first-round draft pick hurt on the football field because they are counting on him wearing an Oakland jersey come spring training. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File)
Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

NFL draft prospect Kyler Murray reportedly told "several teams" that he does not plan to throw at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the scouts and personnel people who were reportedly informed of the quarterback's decision added the caveat that the Oklahoma product could change his mind after seeing his competitors throw. As of right now, however, the plan is for Murray "not to do much."

Quarterbacks are scheduled to take part in on-field drills with the wide receivers and tight ends Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

