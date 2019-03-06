Every NFL Team's Weakest Link Heading into Free Agency

0 of 32

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Every NFL team has a weakest link—some just take longer to show than others.

For a few franchises, the flaw is immediately apparent, like when Eli Manning caused the New York Giants to drag their feet last season. Sometimes it doesn't show until midseason, like when the Cleveland Browns made a stunning turnaround after they fired Hue Jackson.

And sometimes the weakest link stings at the worst moment, such as during the Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams' pass rush couldn't get to Tom Brady.

Regardless of when a problem reared its head, NFL teams are ready for the free-agency gates to swing open March 13. Not every team will use the market to address its biggest problem, but rest assured the front offices know what those problems are.

The most glaring weakness varies by team. But generally, it's a position or unit that's preventing winning, derailing the plan or muddying the long-term outlook.