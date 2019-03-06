Every NFL Team's Weakest Link Heading into Free Agency

Every NFL Team's Weakest Link Heading into Free AgencyMarch 6, 2019
Every NFL team has a weakest link—some just take longer to show than others.
For a few franchises, the flaw is immediately apparent, like when Eli Manning caused the New York Giants to drag their feet last season. Sometimes it doesn't show until midseason, like when the Cleveland Browns made a stunning turnaround after they fired Hue Jackson.
And sometimes the weakest link stings at the worst moment, such as during the Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams' pass rush couldn't get to Tom Brady.
Regardless of when a problem reared its head, NFL teams are ready for the free-agency gates to swing open March 13. Not every team will use the market to address its biggest problem, but rest assured the front offices know what those problems are.
The most glaring weakness varies by team. But generally, it's a position or unit that's preventing winning, derailing the plan or muddying the long-term outlook.
Arizona Cardinals: D.J. Humphries
Chatter about drafting a quarterback aside, that won't matter much if the Arizona Cardinals don't address the offensive line.
Josh Rosen took 45 sacks a year ago behind a line that probably needs at least four new starters. The whole line could be classified as the weakest link, but left tackle D.J. Humphries is especially concerning.
Humphries is only 25 years old, but 2015's No. 24 pick represents another whiff by general manager Steve Keim. He's yet to play a full 16-game season and suited up in just five and nine contests over his past two years, respectively, stunting his development.
The Cardinals might have to find a starting-caliber player on the blind side via free agency. They pick too high in the first round to remedy things there; taking the best player available that early is the best approach.
Atlanta Falcons: Right Tackle
Similarly, the Atlanta Falcons won't live up to their immense upside if they don't address their offensive line.
Right tackle is a big problem after Ty Sambrailo had to start four games late in the year. He's back on a three-year extension, but with Andy Levitre headed to free agency, it might be better if he kicks inside.
Either way, Matt Ryan suffered 42 sacks during the seven-win campaign a season ago. Jake Matthews was a stud on the left side, but a hole at right tackle won't fill itself. That's unfortunate for them, considering that the position continues to catch up with the left side in importance.
With $7.4 million in free cap space and needing to retain core pieces such as Grady Jarrett to keep a middling defense afloat, the Falcons don't have an easy road in shoring up their biggest weakness.
Baltimore Ravens: Wide Receiver
The Baltimore Ravens seemed to admit their problem by releasing receiver Michael Crabtree.
It's a start, at least.
The Ravens hit the reset button at wideout this time last year, acquiring Willie Snead and John Brown to revive the passing game by stretching the field.
Instead, Brown led the team with a paltry 715 yards and five touchdowns, and Snead had 651 and one, respectively.
Really, the entire offense sputtered. Investments in tight ends Maxx Williams and Hayden Hurst didn't pay off. The offense shifted to Lamar Jackson at quarterback, rightfully. But a consistent veteran at wideout would enhance everything—the Ravens just haven't found that player.
Free agency could provide him in the form of Golden Tate or otherwise. Such an acquisition will be critical in Jackson's development.
Buffalo Bills: Jordan Mills
Notice a trend?
The NFL has an offensive line problem. In large part, the college game isn't spitting out pro-ready players thanks to offensive evolution and timing and the burden that shift places on linemen.
But this is an especially big problem for the Buffalo Bills, who boast a potential franchise passer in Josh Allen. He not only took 28 sacks over 12 appearances, but the rookie also ended up leading the team in rushing attempts, which didn't seem designed.
Jordan Mills has been one of the bigger problems up front for the Bills, as he allowed 122 pressures from 2016 to 2018, according to Pro Football Focus. The interior is also an issue, but shoring up the edges could at least make the pass rush easier to manage.
The Bills can get creative. If they sign or draft a starter for left tackle, Dion Dawkins is versatile enough to shift to the right side and start.
Carolina Panthers: Matt Kalil
Another downtrodden team; another team with woes along the offensive line.
The Carolina Panthers are the worst example of what can happen when things fall apart up front. Quarterback Cam Newton is a question mark for next season after January shoulder surgery. And last year, once the line play collapsed, the team bumbled to a 1-7 record.
Where to start? Daryl Williams missed most of last season at right tackle with a torn MCL and is a free agent. Ryan Kalil retired. Then there's Matt Kalil, who struggled at left tackle after he inked a five-year deal worth $55 million and then missed all of last season with a knee injury.
Kalil is a liability with a big contract, and if the Panthers don't move on, shifting him out of the blindside role would be best. The Panthers need to upgrade both tackle spots and at least one interior position, meaning free-agent acquisitions and getting some developmental guys via the draft will be the key to righting the ship.
Chicago Bears: Leonard Floyd
After they cut kicker Cody Parkey, it isn't easy to find the Chicago Bears' weakest link.
Chicago's biggest problems, technically, are fixable by retaining its free agents, such as cornerback Bryce Callahan and safety Adrian Amos. Those become the weakest links if the Bears can't get them back under contract.
If they can, it places a bigger spotlight on the pass rush, where Khalil Mack grabbed 12.5 of the team's 50 sacks last season. He didn't have a consistent complement opposite him—a minor complaint for one of the NFL's most complete teams, but a complaint nonetheless.
Leonard Floyd is the guilty party here. He's a solid run defender but has just 15.5 sacks over 38 games, which hasn't matched immense expectations thrown at the ninth pick of the 2016 draft. It highlights the need for, at the very least, a quality rotational rusher who can do what Floyd can't.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Eifert
The Cincinnati Bengals seem like they could be a big unknown this offseason thanks to the arrival of a new head coach (Zac Taylor) for the first time in 16 years.
That means the Bengals can't fall back into old habits—and one of those is keeping Tyler Eifert.
Cincinnati's Andy Dalton-led offense predictably collapsed last season once Eifert went down with another injury (broken ankle). He lasted just four games this time. Over his last three seasons, Eifert has played in eight, two and four contests. He managed 13 in 2015 and scored as many touchdowns but appeared in just one the season prior.
With great draft positioning at No. 11 and plenty of money to spend, the Bengals don't have any excuse to roll the dice on Eifert.
Cleveland Browns: Emmanuel Ogbah
Pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah (3.0 sacks) is embodiment of the biggest offseason problem facing the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns are otherwise in a good position. The wideouts who surround quarterback Baker Mayfield are solid, Greg Robinson started to emerge at left tackle and the secondary has some nice pieces.
But the Browns didn't get anything out of Ogbah or their other backup pass-rushers. Myles Garrett had 13.5 of the team's 37 sacks, and Larry Ogunjobi pitched in 5.5 for the next-highest total on the team.
That's not good enough.
While free agency has headliners such as Demarcus Lawrence, the good news for Cleveland is the class also happens to be stacked with quality depth pass-rushers. Attacking the weakest link there will leave the draft open to the best-player-available approach, which has worked so far.
Dallas Cowboys: Defensive Interior
It feels like the Dallas Cowboys are incredibly close to having one of the league's most potent offenses, though the same doesn't apply to the defense.
Presuming the Cowboys get Lawrence under contract (he's franchise tagged, per ESPN's Field Yates), the pass rush will still miss Randy Gregory (suspended), and David Irving is both a free agent and suspended.
After Irving, there isn't much to talk about regarding the interior of Dallas' line, which means using extra bodies to blitz up the middle and hoping the linebackers can wade through the mess to shut down the run.
Free agency has flashy names such as Ndamukong Suh but also features quality stopgap guys like Brandon Mebane. Either way, the Cowboys have to generate pressure up the middle without blitzing and keep linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and others relatively clean so they can go to work, or the potency of the offense won't matter much.
Denver Broncos: Cornerback
Cornerback Bradley Roby is a free agent—but he's a good example of the Denver Broncos' biggest issue.
Since Joe Flacco should be at least more passable than Case Keenum at quarterback, the biggest sour spot on the Broncos roster is the defensive backfield.
There, it's Chris Harris Jr. and a bunch of guys. But Harris will be 30 years old in June, and the Broncos are in danger of losing Aqib Talib and Roby in back-to-back seasons without properly replacing either. It doesn't help the outlook that the Broncos ranked 20th against the pass last year, either.
In other words, a Von Miller-Bradley Chubb pass rush can only mask so much. The Broncos secondary should be benefiting from the decreased time in coverage, yet the numbers and team performance don't back up that idea.
If the Broncos aren't willing to spend at corner, the move at quarterback might not matter much.
Detroit Lions: Edge-Rusher
The Detroit Lions seem to know what their weakest link is, given the decision to re-sign edge-rusher Romeo Okwara, who erupted last year with 7.5 sacks.
Fine, but it isn't nearly enough, since the oft-injured Ezekiel Ansah is heading to the open market and the team only recorded 43 sacks last year.
Okwara is a nice starting point for the Detroit defense in generating edge pressure. But it's hard to tell if he'll remain consistent.
The Lions likely don't want Ansah back at the overpriced numbers he figures to get on the open market despite only appearing in seven games a season ago. For a defensive mind like head coach Matt Patricia, the obvious biggest need is finding better, more consistent ways to generate edge pressure.
Green Bay Packers: Nick Perry
The Green Bay Packers generated 44 sacks a year ago.
In large part, this came from unexpected sources: lineman Kenny Clark (six) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (10.5).
Fans will notice a lack of big names there. Clay Matthews and Nick Perry combined for just five.
Matthews heads for free agency this offseason, so the bigger spotlight falls on Perry. He peaked in 2016 with 11 sacks in 14 games. Then he signed a five-year extension worth $59 million in March 2017. The 2012 first-round pick played in nine games in 2018 and recorded just 1.5 sacks—both his lowest numbers since his rookie season in 2012.
Perry is a drain on the cap and representative of the bigger problem in Green Bay: Inconsistent pass rushing from where the majority of the pressure is supposed to come from played a big role in the 25 points per game the unit allowed.
Houston Texans: Offensive Line
It's a big red flag when an offensive line coughs up 62 sacks.
The Houston Texans did so a year ago, which makes it impressive the team tallied 11 wins. Still, while quarterback Deshaun Watson might have been to blame on some of those sacks (he was), there is no excuse for such a high number.
The blame falls everywhere. Julien Davenport looked lost at left tackle, and the interior fell apart. The running game wasn't effective often enough as a result.
Compounding matters is the fact that the Texans have to think about bringing back big-money free agents Tyrann Mathieu and Jadeveon Clowney—though the latter reportedly received the franchise tag.
With the team's cap situation in flux, the draft looks like the reasonable approach for multiple fixes in the offensive trenches. The specifics aren't important; it just has to happen—Watson can't keep taking this many hits.
Indianapolis Colts: Cornerback
Like their AFC South counterparts in Houston, the Indianapolis Colts have such a wide-sweeping weakness that it's hard to throw all of the blame on one player.
Outside a decent season from Pierre Desir, the Colts didn't get much from their cornerbacks. That's a shame, considering the pass rush was good, the defensive line was rebuilt as solidly as the offensive line, Darius Leonard was one of the league's most exciting defenders and Malik Hooker suited up for 14 games.
That leaves cornerback as the odd spot out.
Now would be the time to mention Desir is on the way to free agency. In theory, a team with about $105.8 million in free cap space shouldn't have any problems bringing him back, let alone adding other free agents to the spot. But don't forget the draft.
Either way, the Colts don't have an excuse to let a lingering weakness bring down what is otherwise a solid unit.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles
Too obvious, right?
Blake Bortles held back the Jacksonville Jaguars last season in predictable fashion, drumming up a 3-9 record as the starter before handing things over to Cody Kessler—who led the team to a .500 record in four starts.
Quarterback wins aren't a fair stat. The Jaguars had plenty of issues aside from Bortles. He didn't elevate the talent around him, though, completing just 60.3 percent of his passes with a career-low 2,718 yards and 13 touchdowns against 11 interceptions—similar numbers to his rough rookie campaign in 2014.
Not exactly the performance the front office wanted to see from a guy it gave a three-year extension worth $54 million to last offseason. It seems likely the Jaguars will look to free agency to find a fix.
Jacksonville has plenty of overall needs. The O-line needs help. The skill positions could use an infusion of talent. But little else matters until the problem under center has a solution.
Kansas City Chiefs: Secondary
Look, this could say "cap space." Or maybe "defense." The overall point remains: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' rare talent is propping up a lagging complementary unit.
The Chiefs coughed up 26.3 points per game last year while ranking 27th against the rush and 31st against the pass. A total of 52 sacks was nice, but keep in mind 13 of those came from free-agent-to-be Dee Ford.
Yet, the secondary classifies as the biggest problem. Orlando Scandrick is a free agent and Eric Berry is an unknown who also carries a $16.5 million cap hit. The front office only has $8.9 million to work with and doesn't pick until No. 29.
In other words, the outlook is dire. The Chiefs front office knows how to work magic at times, but retaining core pieces, pondering massive cap hits (such as Justin Houston's) and somehow reloading at one of the league's most premium positions is a tall order.
Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Tevi
The Los Angeles Chargers have big problems on the defensive front with Darius Philon, Brandon Mebane and Corey Liuget on the way to free agency.
Yet, nothing is more important than protecting Philip Rivers.
Rivers, 37 years old, took 32 sacks last year and was under seemingly constant pressure otherwise. This was especially the case from the right side, where Sam Tevi allowed 41 hurries on his own, according to Pro Football Focus.
That tends to happen when you throw a 2017 sixth-round pick to the wolves in a division that boasts Von Miller, Dee Ford and others.
With the right side of lines almost just as important as the left side thanks to the evolution of defenses and edge-rushers themselves, this spot has the potential to derail the Chargers' season.
Los Angeles Rams: Edge-Rusher
The Los Angeles Rams tried to tackle their biggest weakness last October: edge pressure.
A trade for Dante Fowler Jr. seemed like a good idea at the time. The Rams correctly identified an issue, shipped away a few draft picks and got back a 2015 first-round selection who needed a new direction.
Fowler generated just 1.5 sacks with the team and is headed to free agency. When the team needed it most, Rams edge-rushers couldn't get to the QB enough in the Super Bowl to down New England.
L.A. has another chance to properly address the issue this offseason. But like the Chiefs, it will take some serious finesse—the Rams have other free agents in Ndamukong Suh and Lamarcus Joyner and just $22.8 million in free cap space.
Miami Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill
Some might contest the idea that Ryan Tannehill is the biggest problem for the Miami Dolphins.
Sure, there are worse starters. But a rebuild can't properly proceed without a solid option under center.
And a new coach, Brian Flores, is overseeing this rebuild. The Dolphins cut Andre Branch to save cash, which makes sense considering they only had $7.9 million in free cap space before doing it. Other bloated contacts include DeVante Parker ($9.3 million) and Danny Amendola ($6 million).
Don't forget Tannehill's $26.6 million cap hit. Turning 31 in July, Tannehill only appeared in 11 games last season, throwing for a career-low 1,979 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was another injury-riddled season and a bad sign his numbers collapsed without a weapon like Jarvis Landry.
With limited cap space and a top-15 pick, Miami has an obvious priority.
Minnesota Vikings: Offensive Line
At first glance, the Minnesota Vikings' problems up front weren't as bad as Houston's issues.
But Kirk Cousins isn't Watson.
Cousins only suffered 40 sacks in his debut season with the Vikings and still completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 4,298 yards and 30 touchdowns. Yet those numbers still seemed lackluster because he had a star-studded cast of wideouts that featured Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
Riley Reiff was a flop at left tackle, and two to three other spots could use an upgrade up front. The running game should have been more potent than it was, too, averaging just 4.2 yards per carry.
The bad news? The Vikings only have $5.3 million in cap space, free agency doesn't often offer quality starting offensive linemen anymore, and the Vikings don't pick until No. 18.
New England Patriots: Wideout
The New England Patriots don't have many glaring needs, provided they take care of getting Trey Flowers back with limited cap space (about $20 million) and future-proof some positions like tight end.
But one place Bill Belichick seems to keep struggling with? Wide receiver.
In typical Patriots fashion, they shipped away Brandin Cooks and tried some value moves with Josh Gordon, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett last year.
Patterson was an interesting surprise, at least, with three touchdowns. Dorsett didn't live up to his big-play status, averaging 9.1 yards per catch on 32 grabs, down from his average of 16-plus over the prior two seasons.
Granted, Brady can make any positional group look better than they are. But a true deep threat would change the offense's complexion by taking more of the production load away from the fading Rob Gronkowski.
New Orleans Saints: Weapons for Brees
The New Orleans Saints are also feeling the ill effects of ignoring skill positions and letting a historic quarterback prop up some average Joes.
Well, they felt the effects of poor officiating, too, but back to the topic at hand.
Receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara are two of the NFL's best, but Drew Brees didn't have much else to work with. Tight ends Josh Hill and Dan Arnold aren't the answer with Jimmy Graham long gone and Benjamin Watson retired.
At wideout, the Saints tried to get Dez Bryant in the door in November for some relief—but he immediately tore his Achilles. Cameron Meredith didn't pan out. Ted Ginn Jr., Tre'Quan Smith and others aren't win-now options.
With middling cap space and one selection in the draft's opening four rounds, the Saints don't have a lot of wiggle room to beef up the efforts around Brees.
New York Giants: Eli Manning
The New York Giants will probably spend the bulk of the offseason saying Manning isn't a problem.
That's a tough sell.
Manning, despite weapons such as Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. and others at his disposal, threw for 4,299 yards but just 21 touchdowns last season—a year after he was benched for a game.
The Giants will act like this isn't an issue, in large part because nothing is guaranteed. They have the sixth pick in the draft but may not get one of the top passers and only have $26 million in cap space, which sounds like a lot but doesn't account for needing to bring back a player like Landon Collins. The free-agent quarterback class isn't great, either.
Unless Manning experiences a career renaissance at age 38, he's the biggest problem for the NFC's Big Apple team.
New York Jets: Edge-Rusher
Nailing down the biggest problem facing the New York Jets this offseason isn't easy.
Offensively, the team needs help at all the skill positions and could use some reinforcements up front, too, which is rather important when it comes to helping Sam Darnold succeed as a pro.
But the defense is leaky as well.
The Jets coughed up 27.6 points per game last year while tallying 39 sacks, seven of those unexpectedly going to Jordan Jenkins for the team lead. Additional pressure is a must, especially with a foundational building block like Jamal Adams already leading the secondary.
More defensive stops mean more chances for Darnold and what should be a new cast of weapons. With the vast array of options available in free agency, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Jets snag a top pressure-producer to free up a top-five pick for the best-player-available strategy.
Oakland Raiders: Edge-Rusher
"Everything" is a little too vague, so how about this: The Oakland Raiders only collected 13 sacks last season, which is just a half-sack more than the final tally belonging to the guy they traded, Khalil Mack.
Impressive.
The Raiders want to rebuild around Jon Gruden's long-term plan without bogging the roster down with massive cap hits, which is fine. But now is the time for the Raiders to go out and get an affordable pressure-creating piece to start making up for some of the production lost via the Mack trade.
And after tallying 17 fewer sacks than the next-worst team in that category, one-edge rusher isn't enough. At the very least, the Raiders need to go out and get a mid-tier edge-defender in free agency and pair him with a prospect obtained with one of their three first-round picks. Consistent pressure and disrupting an opposing offense's timing will go a long way toward improving the entire unit as it tries to develop.
Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Peters
Jason Peters the player isn't the problem for the Philadelphia Eagles—the situation surrounding him is.
Peters, now 37 years old, figures to make a decision on his playing future this offseason after appearing in all 16 games this past season.
In the short term, this poses a problem because the Eagles can't afford to turn to a backup like Halapoulivaati Vaitai. In the long term, it's an even bigger problem because finding competent tackles who can seal the edge these days isn't easy, and the fewer hits Carson Wentz takes, the better.
Granted, the Eagles need to shore up the cornerback position this offseason, too. But the corners aren't charged with protecting the franchise's most prized asset, who also happens to be coming off his second season-ending injury in as many years, so left tackle is the big weakness until something changes.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Linebacker
The biggest concern surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is likely the Antonio Brown drama.
But from an on-field perspective, it boils down to one positional group: linebacker.
Bud Dupree hasn't met expectations since being a first-round pick in 2015, tallying just 20 sacks over four seasons. Vince Williams and others haven't come close to making up for the massive loss of Ryan Shazier.
In short, the Steelers defense isn't as dynamic as it should be thanks to a lack of consistent pass rush from one spot, nor can it stop from being game-planned against through the air because the linebackers have problems in coverage.
The Steelers have a middle pick in the first round to attack the issue, though it couldn't hurt to spend some money in free agency on a veteran like K.J. Wright to reinforce the unit.
San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas
Identifying a single weakness for a team that will draft second isn't simple.
While the San Francisco 49ers have problems at all levels of the defense, the fix has to start up front with the line. There, a high-profile player in Solomon Thomas continues to flirt with bust territory after recording just one sack in 2018—not what the front office wants to see from a player it drafted top-three in 2017.
The 49ers totaled just 37 sacks a year ago, which goes a long way toward explaining how the unit coughed up 27.2 points per game.
Granted, cornerback needs some help, and safety play was mostly miserable, but better pressure that hits home from the front seven will make life easier on a rebuilding unit.
Thanks to the 49ers boasting a potential franchise passer, the team's primary focus has seemingly been trying to lure big-name offensive weapons to town. Fun, but it ignores the biggest issue of all.
Seattle Seahawks: Ethan Pocic
Obviously, this conversation changes a bit if the Seattle Seahawks fail to retain defensive end Frank Clark. He was also among the franchise-tag reports March 4.
Until then, it's all about the line in front of Russell Wilson.
Wilson has played behind some terrible units lately, though this past season's starting five wasn't as bad. But Ethan Pocic was a weak point inside, which is a shame considering he was a second-round pick in 2017. His consistent allowance of pressure earned him a 45.9 grade at Pro Football Focus last season.
Compounding the issue is the fact the replaceable play of J.R. Sweezy on the inside will be lost to free agency. As a whole, the line surrendered 51 sacks last season, so it's clear opposing defenses knew where to attack the unit.
Upgrading at least one interior lineman will not only help keep Wilson healthy, but it could also mean a bigger return on investment from last year's first-round pick, Rashaad Penny.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pass Rush
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly placing the franchise tag on left tackle Donovan Smith, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the focus turns to a common theme—pressure.
The Buccaneers didn't do much of it last year, tallying 38 sacks despite rostering some big names like Gerald McCoy and Jason Pierre-Paul. McCoy only had six and is 31 years old, while JPP is 30 and had 12.5. Vinny Curry only had 2.5 and Carl Nassib 6.5.
Realistically, Nassib might be the most important name of the bunch as the Buccaneers look to reload with young, effective talent. Last year's group didn't get it done as the unit coughed up an even 29 points per game.
The draft seems like an obvious place for the Buccaneers to grab some additional sack artists, though the wealth of names hitting free agency means looking there wouldn't be a bad option, either.
Tennessee Titans: Edge-Rusher
Another team, another problem on the edge.
The Tennessee Titans have to face the fact Brian Orakpo hung up the cleats and Derrick Morgan is a free agent, meaning both starters from a year ago likely won't be on the roster next season.
And the next-man-up philosophy can only do so much. Harold Landry has massive upside, but the rest of the depth chart is uninspiring.
As expected, Jurrell Casey did the heavy lifting in the sacks department from the defensive line, tallying seven of the team's 39. Orakpo and Morgan combined for two.
If the Titans don't find a way to get pressure on the quarterback, it places an even greater burden on Marcus Mariota, who is having enough problems as it is.
Washington Redskins: Colt McCoy
If all else fails, Colt McCoy is the starter for the Washington Redskins under center next season.
All else can't fail.
McCoy is a 2010 third-round pick and career 60.5 percent passer who didn't last long in Washington after Alex Smith went down, suffering an injury of his own. The Redskins then had to turn to Josh Johnson.
With Smith's playing career up in the air, everything else for the Redskins grinds to a halt. The defense looks superb thanks to young investments like Jonathan Allen up front, and the offense has a great line, when healthy, and a strong backfield tandem of Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson, if not Adrian Peterson.
How the Redskins go about fixing their biggest weakness could have some of the biggest leaguewide ramifications of any move this offseason. Trade, free agency and the draft should be on the table.
