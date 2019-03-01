Premier League Week 29 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Week 29 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is bookended by two mouth-watering local derbies.

The weekend's action opens with Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal, and it closes with league-leading Liverpool's trip to Everton:

Elsewhere, Manchester City can put big pressure on the Reds if they can get three points at Bournemouth on Saturday, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United host Southampton.

Here's the full schedule, along with predicted scores:

Saturday, March 2

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Bournemouth 2-4 Manchester City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Burnley 2-1 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Manchester United 3-1 Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Cardiff City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

West Ham United 1-1 Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3

Watford 2-3 Leicester City, 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

Fulham 1-3 Chelsea, 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET

Everton 2-2 Liverpool, 4:15 p.m. GMT/11:15 a.m. ET

Liverpool have not enjoyed the best start to 2019. They have won just four of their 10 games in all competitions since the turn of the year and have often looked some way from their best.

However, they were brilliant on Wednesday as they thrashed Watford 5-0 at Anfield, a perfect way to prepare for the Merseyside derby.

Everton also produced a decent performance midweek as they ended a run of three defeats on the bounce with a 3-0 win at Cardiff City.

The Toffees will be desperate to throw a spanner in the works of their neighbours' title bid, and recent history suggests it will not be easy going for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Liverpool have not lost to Everton since October 2010, but five of their last six visits to Goodison have ended in a draw.

With City likely to beat the out-of-form Bournemouth on Saturday, another stalemate would see Liverpool potentially back in second by the end of the weekend.

After back-to-back defeats to Burnley and Chelsea, Spurs are now a side looking behind them in the table rather than ahead.

A week ago, much of the talk was of the north London side becoming genuine contenders in the title race if they beat the Clarets:

Now, though, they are in serious danger of being dragged into the battle for the top four, and they could hardly have asked for a trickier fixture than a north London derby.

In Spurs' favour, they are playing at Wembley Stadium, where they have won 11 of their last 13 matches.

Meanwhile, despite an impressive 5-1 win against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, the Gunners have not travelled well recently, winning just two of their last nine away matches in all competitions.

However, Arsenal will be desperate not only to keep pace in the race for the top four but also to drag their biggest rivals into the mix.

Most of the season, Spurs have been largely written off as title contenders, but they have widely been seen as the best of the rest behind Liverpool and City and all but guaranteed to finish in the top four.

If they lose to Arsenal on Saturday, and Chelsea and United win their games against Fulham and Southampton, respectively, just four points will separate the four teams battling for the last two top-four spots—and Spurs will be on the downward trajectory.