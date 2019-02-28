EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 28

0 of 7

TF-Images/Getty Images

It's been a while—more than two weeks in fact—so we thought it was about time we produced another edition of the EPL 100.

It's important to remember the timeframe and games this one covers: It's the last two gameweeks (27 and 28), plus Wolves' draw with Newcastle United at the end of GW26. That's 21 games, with everyone assessed at least twice, if not three times.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so in this case, 14 (or more) out of 28.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.