EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 28

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterFebruary 28, 2019

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 28

0 of 7

    TF-Images/Getty Images

    It's been a while—more than two weeks in fact—so we thought it was about time we produced another edition of the EPL 100.

    It's important to remember the timeframe and games this one covers: It's the last two gameweeks (27 and 28), plus Wolves' draw with Newcastle United at the end of GW26. That's 21 games, with everyone assessed at least twice, if not three times.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so in this case, 14 (or more) out of 28.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Lukasz Fabianski can consider himself unfortunate to be vacating top spot this week, but Alisson Becker’s last two performances have been rock-solid. That one-on-one save against Jesse Lingard on Sunday was incredible.

    Hugo Lloris had a shocker in the 2-0 defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday, where he was beaten in questionable circumstances for Pedro's goal and then played a part (however big or small) in the ludicrous Kieran Trippier own goal.

    Martin Dubravka recorded back-to-back clean sheets without too much trouble.

    Biggest rise: Martin Dubravka (+2)

    Biggest fall: Hugo Lloris (-2)

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alisson Becker (+1)Liverpool
    2Lukasz Fabianski (-1)West Ham United
    3David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    4Ederson Moraes (+1)Manchester City
    5Ben Foster (-1)Watford
    6Martin Dubravka (+2)Newcastle United
    7Bernd Leno (Stay)Arsenal
    8Hugo Lloris (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
    10Kepa Arrizabalaga (Stay)
    		Chelsea

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

    Even had Aaron Wan-Bissaka not been injured, Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance against Watford was so good there wouldn't have been any stopping his rise to No 1.

    His crossing is among the best in the league, and his reward for consistently excellent deliveries was three assists to go with his clean sheet.

    There's little else going on in Trent's wake; Wan-Bissaka and Matt Doherty move down as a result of the upward surge, and everyone else stays put.

    Biggest rise: Trent Alexander-Arnold (+2)

    Biggest fall: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Matt Doherty (-1)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Trent Alexander-Arnold (+2)Liverpool
    2Aaron Wan-Bissaka (-1)Crystal Palace
    3Matt Doherty (-1)Wolves
    4Kyle Walker (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    5Ricardo Pereira (Stay)Leicester City
    6Ashley Young (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    7Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    8DeAndre Yedlin (Stay)Newcastle
    9Pablo Zabaleta (Stay)West Ham
    10Martin Montoya (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Luke Shaw's duo of excellent performances this past week, coming against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, are enough to continue his steady rise. He's now second, and there's a fair gap between he and Ben Chilwell in third.

    Lucas Digne and Sead Kolasinac turned in good showings so move up, while we also welcome two new faces in the lower reaches: Matt Ritchie, who transfers over from the wingers section, and Ryan Bertrand, who played well against Fulham and looks fully fit once again.

    Adam Smith's had a rough few weeks and drops out of the top 10 altogether.

    Biggest rise: Sead Kolisinac (+2)

    Biggest fall: Adam Smith, Ben Davies (Out)

           

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Luke Shaw (+1)Manchester United
    3Ben Chilwell (-1)
    		Leicester
    4Jonny (Stay)
    		Wolves
    5Lucas Digne (+1)Everton
    6Jose Holebas (-1)Watford
    7Sead Kolasinac (+2)
    		Arsenal
    8Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    9Matt Ritchie (New!)Newcastle
    10Ryan Bertrand (New!)Southampton

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    Ian Horrocks/Getty Images

    It's all change in the centre-back section. With so much to get through, we'll opt for bulletpoint form.

    • Virgil van Dijk's brace-clean sheet combination sends him even further ahead of the pack.
    • Mistakes crept into Toby Alderweireld's game this week, and that drops him a spot, with John Stones moving ahead despite not even playing.
    • Fabian Schar has finally played enough games to feature, and he enters at eighth. Yes, he's been that good.
    • Jan Bednarek can now enter as well, and he begins at 12th. It's a wonder why Mark Hughes kept him so far from the XI; since Ralph Hasenhuttl has taken charge he's been a consistent starter and a key player.
    • Davinson Sanchez might just be the only Tottenham player who came out of the Chelsea loss with any credit whatsoever.
    • Ryan Bennett's drop of six is not all his fault. He didn't play so well, but Schar and Bednarek's entries have pushed him further down, exaggerating the fall.

    Biggest rise: Fabian Schar (New!)

    Biggest fall: Ryan Bennett (-6)

           

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3John Stones (+1)Manchester City
    4Toby Alderweireld (-1)Tottenham
    5Victor Lindelof (Stay)Manchester United
    6Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    7Antonio Rudiger (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    8Fabian Schar (New!)Newcastle
    9Jannik Vestergaard (Stay)Southampton
    10David Luiz (+2)Chelsea
    11Jan Vertonghen (-1)Tottenham
    12Jan Bednarek (New!)Southampton
    13Federico Fernandez (-2)Newcastle
    14Ryan Bennett (-6)Wolves
    15Kurt Zouma (Stay)Everton
    16Shane Duffy (-3)Brighton
    17Lewis Dunk (-3)Brighton
    18Davinson Sanchez (+1)Tottenham
    19Issa Diop (+1)West Ham
    20Conor Coady (-3)
    		Wolves

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Welcome—finally—to the party, Fabinho!

    His spell out of the side at the beginning of the season (and odd game on the bench since) has delayed his entry, but in Gameweek 28 he passed the threshold.

    He hits the top 10 immediately, such has been his brilliance, and if he continues to find this level of performance over the final 10 weeks, top spot isn't out of the question.

    The biggest fall in this section is Ruben Neves, who, surprisingly, has put together back-to-back poor showings at the heart of Wolves' midfield. That's certainly impacted their results. Mateo Kovacic replaces Jorginho in 20th as he outperformed him against Tottenham.

    Biggest rise: Fabinho (New!)

    Biggest fall: Ruben Neves (-3)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    2Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    3Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay)Liverpool
    4David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    5Paul Pogba (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    6Fabinho (New!)
    		Liverpool
    7Declan Rice (-1)West Ham
    8Lucas Torreira (-1)
    		Arsenal 
    9Joao Moutinho (-1)Wolves
    10N'Golo Kante (+2)Chelsea
    11Harry Winks (-2)Tottenham
    12Moussa Sissoko (-2)Tottenham
    13Ander Herrera (Stay)Manchester United
    14Ruben Neves (-3)Wolves
    15James Milner (Stay)Liverpool
    16Etienne Capoue (-2)Watford
    17Abdoulaye Doucoure (-1)
    		Watford
    18Idrissa Gueye (Stay)Everton
    19Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton
    20Mateo Kovacic (New!)Chelsea

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Our sincerest apologies: There isn't a lot happening at the top here.

    Most of the top 10 either didn't play or played poorly, with Sadio Mane the major exception there—though his performance isn't enough to gatecrash the top four.

    Felipe Anderson barely touched the ball and gave away a penalty against Manchester City so he drops, with Nathan Redmond and James Maddison taking advantage of that.

    Gerard Deulofeu's hat-trick last Friday launches him into the top 20, as does Pedro's stunning showing vs. Tottenham. Gylfi Sigurdsson's brace against Cardiff City earns him the biggest rise.

    Biggest rise: Gylfi Sigurdsson (+4)

    Biggest fall: Felipe Anderson (-4)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Heung-Min Son (Stay)Tottenham
    3Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    4Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    5Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    6Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    7Anthony Martial (Stay)Manchester United
    8Diogo Jota (Stay)Wolves 
    9Christian Eriksen (Stay)Tottenham
    10David Brooks (Stay)
    		Bournemouth
    11Jesse Lingard (Stay)Manchester United
    12Nathan Redmond (+1)Southampton
    13Gylfi Sigurdsson (+4)Everton
    14James Maddison (+1)Leicester
    15Dele Alli (-1)Tottenham
    16Felipe Anderson (-4)West Ham
    17Ryan Fraser (-1)Bournemouth
    18Pedro (New!)Chelsea
    19Gerard Deulofeu (New!)Watford
    20Michail Antonio (Stay)West Ham

Strikers

7 of 7

    Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

    Mohamed Salah didn't score against Watford but did play extremely well. It saves his stock somewhat, as his terrible performance against Manchester United three days before had him in danger of dropping.

    Alexandre Lacazette's impactful appearances are rewarded with a rise of two, while Raul Jimenez's blank against Huddersfield Town drops him the same number.

    Ashley Barnes is now knocking on the door of the top 10; he came very close to replacing Wilfried Zaha this week, but the Crystal Palace man's brace against Leicester City kept him afloat.

    Biggest rise: Alexandre Lacazette (+2)

    Biggest fall: Raul Jimenez (-3)

          

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Mohamed Salah (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    3Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Stay)Arsenal
    4Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham
    5Marcus Rashford (Stay)Manchester United
    6Alexandre Lacazette (+2)
    		Arsenal
    7Callum Wilson (Stay)Bournemouth
    8Salomon Rondon (+1) Newcastle
    9Raul Jimenez (-3)Wolves
    10 Wilfried Zaha (Stay)Crystal Palace

                                

    Instagram.com/brsamtighe

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.