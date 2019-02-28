UFC 235 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

If Jon Jones is the only thing on your mind, you're missing out.

Yes, he's the informal but undeniable king of today's MMA landscape. And yes, he's defending his light heavyweight title Saturday at UFC 235 against a serious if likable underdog in Anthony Smith. Does that fight deserve the absolute attention of any MMA fan worth his or her salt? Yes indeed it does.

But there's more to this card. A lot more. In an age when many UFC cards are hopelessly diluted, here's an event that's decidedly muscular.

Not familiarized? Then you're lucky we're here to break down the five-fight main card and offer some betting picks, all of which are definitely ironclad. Nathan McCarter. Jonathan Snowden. And myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.