Nets Sued for Allegedly Using Coogi Design on 2018-19 City Edition Jerseys

Nets Sued for Allegedly Using Coogi Design on 2018-19 City Edition JerseysFebruary 28, 2019
The Brooklyn Nets chose to honor the late Notorious B.I.G. with their Nike "City Edition" jerseys this year but are facing a lawsuit from the rapper's preferred sweater brand.
According to Priscilla DeGregory and Tamar Lapin of the New York Post, Coogi filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Manhattan Federal Court that says the Nets and Nike imitated their copyrighted designs with the "Brooklyn Camo" designs on the jerseys.
The lawsuit is for damages and to stop the further sales of the jerseys.
"[The defendants] were well aware that Biggie neither wore nor rapped about anything called 'Brooklyn Camo,'" the lawsuit said. "But they created, marketed and sold and distributed 'Brooklyn Camo' products so as to confuse consumers about the connection between their goods... and Coogi."
Notorious B.I.G. wore and rapped about Coogi's sweaters, which feature a multicolored pattern.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated shared a look at the jerseys that were first worn in November, noting they were designed to honor the rapper with a pattern inspired by him:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
The Nets are honoring late hip-hop icon Notorious B.I.G. with the team’s 2018-19 City Edition uniform. The black uniform features a multi-color “Brooklyn Camo” pattern inspired by Biggie, which runs down the sides of the jersey and shorts, and along the neck and arm trim. https://t.co/9bTPIbkjR0
Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News also reported the news, noting the City Edition jerseys sell on the Nets' online store for $110.
"While other colorful and ornamental sweaters have and continue to exist, the highly distinctive and ornamental designs of Coogi sweaters and apparel have become exceedingly famous," the lawsuit further said, per Keogh.
Report: Suns Searching for New GM
There is a 'possibility' James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will remain in GM role