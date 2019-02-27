Nets Sued for Allegedly Using Coogi Design on 2018-19 City Edition Jerseys

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) defends Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) who drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets chose to honor the late Notorious B.I.G. with their Nike "City Edition" jerseys this year but are facing a lawsuit from the rapper's preferred sweater brand.

According to Priscilla DeGregory and Tamar Lapin of the New York Post, Coogi filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Manhattan Federal Court that says the Nets and Nike imitated their copyrighted designs with the "Brooklyn Camo" designs on the jerseys.

The lawsuit is for damages and to stop the further sales of the jerseys.

"[The defendants] were well aware that Biggie neither wore nor rapped about anything called 'Brooklyn Camo,'" the lawsuit said. "But they created, marketed and sold and distributed 'Brooklyn Camo' products so as to confuse consumers about the connection between their goods... and Coogi."

Notorious B.I.G. wore and rapped about Coogi's sweaters, which feature a multicolored pattern.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated shared a look at the jerseys that were first worn in November, noting they were designed to honor the rapper with a pattern inspired by him:

Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News also reported the news, noting the City Edition jerseys sell on the Nets' online store for $110.

"While other colorful and ornamental sweaters have and continue to exist, the highly distinctive and ornamental designs of Coogi sweaters and apparel have become exceedingly famous," the lawsuit further said, per Keogh.

