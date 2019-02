Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The New York Mets can't seem to catch a break, with outfielder Brandon Nimmo being the latest victim of the apparent curse haunting the franchise.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway announced the 25-year-old came down with an illness after eating chicken he undercooked:

ESPN.com's Keith Law had some fun at the Mets' expense:

Unusual illnesses are becoming a common occurrence for the Mets. Noah Syndergaard was placed on the injury list last July with hand, foot and mouth disease after working at a kids camp during the All-Star break.

If that's not bad enough, New York has already lost infielders Todd Frazier and Jed Lowrie for the time being to injuries.

Fans taking an optimistic perspective could say the Mets are just getting all of their injuries out of the way early in 2019.

If nothing else, at least Nimmo, who had an .886 OPS in 140 games for the Mets last season, will likely come out of this whole thing as a much better cook than he was when this week started.