Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns appear to have finally started their search for a new full-time general manager.

Per John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, the Suns have started interviewing candidates to become their new general manager.

James Jones and Trevor Bukstein currently serve as co-general managers in Phoenix, and there is a "possibility" they will remain with the team as GM or in a different role.

The Suns have been operating without a full-time general manager since Ryan McDonough was fired on Oct. 8, nine days before the start of this season.

That move set a template for the Suns' entire 2018-19 campaign. Their 12-50 record is the worst in the NBA, and their .194 winning percentage would be the worst in franchise history.

On the Woj Report on YouTube (h/t Evan Sidery of Bright Side of the Sun), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Suns are "in a spiral in almost every way" to the point it has become a "concern" for the NBA.

Wojnarowski added Jones is "not on the road a lot" to do scouting in preparation for the 2019 NBA draft.

It's unclear which candidates the Suns will interview for the position. Their next general manager will be tasked with turning around a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since 2009-10 and has just one winning season in the past nine years.