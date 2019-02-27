EPL Table: 2019 Week 28 Standings After Wednesday's Premier League Scores

EPL Table: 2019 Week 28 Standings After Wednesday's Premier League ScoresFebruary 27, 2019
Manchester City and Liverpool both booked wins during Wednesday's Premier League action, while Tottenham Hotspur suffered another blow to their already slim title hopes with a loss against Chelsea.
The Blues handed Spurs their second straight loss, and the gap between first-placed Liverpool and the side from north London is now nine points.
Elsewhere Manchester United and Arsenal picked up relatively easy wins. Here are the full results from Wednesday:
Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-0 Fulham
Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Manchester City 1-0 West Ham
The latest Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)
5 Manchester United 28, +19, 55
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28, 0, 40
13 Newcastle United 28, -8, 31
Liverpool cruised to yet another easy win over Watford, and as sportswriter Chris Williams shared, the Hornets are starting to develop something of a habit of suffering routs at Anfield:
Chris Williams @Chris78Williams
Liverpool have now scored at least five goals in their last three home Premier League games against Watford (6-1, 5-0, 5-0 (ongoing)), that is a new Premier League record and a new top-flight league record.. #LIVWAT
Sadio Mane scored twice, with both goals coming after great crosses from Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Virgil van Dijk also got in on the fun with a brace. Divock Origi scored the third goal of the contest.
The win ensured Liverpool retained the Premier League lead, while defending champions City stay close behind, courtesy of a narrow win over West Ham.
Sergio Aguero scored a penalty to avoid what could have been a costly slip-up, as the Sky Blues were wasteful in front of goal:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Man City 1-0 West Ham FT: Shots: 20-2 Passing accuracy: 88%-70% Chances created: 15-2 Possession: 75%-25% Sergio Aguero's penalty enough to edge West Ham to keep up with league-leaders Liverpool. https://t.co/CKNH9hJ6wW
In west London, Chelsea bagged a 2-0 win over Spurs, powered by some excellent play by Jorginho. The Italy international was a defensive standout, and the Blues eventually outlasted a Spurs team that looked tired. Pedro opened the scoring and Kieran Trippier put the ball in his own net.
Mesut Ozil scored and starred in Arsenal's 5-1 demolition of Bournemouth, and his goal was another trademark shot where he used the ground to lift the ball over the goalkeeper:
James Benge @jamesbenge
He did the bounce into the ground thing again! Ozil did the thing! Y'know, his thing!
The Gunners spread the goals around, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all found the target.
Romelu Lukaku scored twice in United's win over Crystal Palace, while Ashley Young also got his name on the scoresheet.
