EPL Table: 2019 Week 28 Standings After Wednesday's Premier League Scores

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City and Liverpool both booked wins during Wednesday's Premier League action, while Tottenham Hotspur suffered another blow to their already slim title hopes with a loss against Chelsea.

The Blues handed Spurs their second straight loss, and the gap between first-placed Liverpool and the side from north London is now nine points.

Elsewhere Manchester United and Arsenal picked up relatively easy wins. Here are the full results from Wednesday:

Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-0 Fulham

Chelsea 2-0 Spurs

Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United

Liverpool 5-0 Watford

Manchester City 1-0 West Ham

The latest Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool 28, +49, 69

2 Manchester City 28, +55, 68

3 Tottenham 28, +26, 60

4 Arsenal 28, +22, 56

5 Manchester United 28, +19, 55

6 Chelsea 27, +18, 53

7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28, 0, 40

8 Watford 28, -1, 40

9 Everton 28, 0, 36

10 West Ham 28, -6, 36

11 Leicester 28, -5, 35

12 Bournemouth 28, -14, 34

13 Newcastle United 28, -8, 31

14 Crystal Palace 28, -6, 30

15 Burnley 28, -19, 30

16 Brighton 27, -12, 27

17 Southampton 28, -16, 27

18 Cardiff 28, -30, 25

19 Fulham 28, -37, 17

20 Huddersfield 28, -35, 14

Liverpool cruised to yet another easy win over Watford, and as sportswriter Chris Williams shared, the Hornets are starting to develop something of a habit of suffering routs at Anfield:

Sadio Mane scored twice, with both goals coming after great crosses from Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Virgil van Dijk also got in on the fun with a brace. Divock Origi scored the third goal of the contest.

The win ensured Liverpool retained the Premier League lead, while defending champions City stay close behind, courtesy of a narrow win over West Ham.

Sergio Aguero scored a penalty to avoid what could have been a costly slip-up, as the Sky Blues were wasteful in front of goal:

In west London, Chelsea bagged a 2-0 win over Spurs, powered by some excellent play by Jorginho. The Italy international was a defensive standout, and the Blues eventually outlasted a Spurs team that looked tired. Pedro opened the scoring and Kieran Trippier put the ball in his own net.

Mesut Ozil scored and starred in Arsenal's 5-1 demolition of Bournemouth, and his goal was another trademark shot where he used the ground to lift the ball over the goalkeeper:

The Gunners spread the goals around, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all found the target.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in United's win over Crystal Palace, while Ashley Young also got his name on the scoresheet.