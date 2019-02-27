Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 28 Scores, Table and Top Wednesday Scorers

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero became the outright top goalscorer in this season's Premier League after his penalty helped Manchester City scrape past West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Aguero's 18th goal of the campaign helped City stay just one point adrift of Liverpool at the top of the table. The leaders maintained top spot after brushing Watford aside 5-0 at Anfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 16th league goal as Arsenal held on to fourth spot in emphatic fashion by thrashing Bournemouth 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners' rivals for a top-four finish also won as Chelsea saw off Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the strength in depth of Manchester United's squad was proved during a comfortable victory away to Crystal Palace.

There was also a notable result at the other end of the table as Southampton climbed out of the bottom three by beating doomed Fulham.

Wednesday Scores

Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-0 Fulham

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United

Liverpool 5-0 Watford

Manchester City 1-0 West Ham United

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 28, 21, +49, 69

2. Manchester City: 28, 22, +55, 68

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 28, 20, +26, 60

4. Arsenal: 28, 17, +22, 56

5. Manchester United: 28, 16, +19, 55

6. Chelsea: 27, 16, +18., 53

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 28, 11, 0, 40

8. Watford: 28, 11, -1, 40

9. Everton: 28, 10, 0, 36

10. West Ham United: 28, 10, -6, 36

11. Leicester City: 28, 10, -5, 35

12. Bournemouth: 28, 10, -14, 34

13. Newcastle United: 28, 8, -8, 31

14. Crystal Palace: 28, 8, -6, 30

15. Burnley: 28, 8, -19, 30

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 27, 7, -12, 27

17. Southampton: 28, 6, -16, 27

18. Cardiff City: 28, 7, -30, 25

19. Fulham: 28, 4, -37, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 28, 3, -35, 14

Top Scorers (Player, Club, Goals)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 18

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 17

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 16

4. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 15

5. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 14

6. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 12

6. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 12

6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 12

9. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 11

9. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 11

9. Heung-min Son, Tottenham Hotspur: 11

12. Richarlison, Everton: 10

12. Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 10

12. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 10

12. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 10

12. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 10

12. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 10

City toiled for almost an hour against the Hammers until substitute Bernardo Silva was felled in the box by Felipe Anderson. Silva had been on the pitch for barely two minutes, but his contribution allowed Aguero to prove decisive from 12 yards.

Liverpool were already in the process of laying down a marker on Merseyside. Sadio Mane helped by rediscovering his touch in the final third.

The winger netted his 13th and 14th league goals to continue his consistent haul since moving to England's top flight:

Seeing Virgil van Dijk's name on the scoresheet is a lot rarer, but the centre-back managed to bag a brace after Divock Origi had added Liverpool's third.

United left Marcus Rashford on the bench after he played hurt during Sunday's goalless draw with Liverpool. The England international wasn't missed thanks to Lukaku's keen eye for goal.

He's struggled at times this season, but Lukaku was unerring when it counted against the Eagles.

Ashley Young added a third to cap the game after Joel Ward had briefly gotten Palace back in it.

United remain a strong bet to eventually finish fourth thanks to being able to call on players the quality of Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to offset injuries to Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Sanchez's former club turned on the style to flatten the Cherries in north London. Mesut Ozil opened the scoring as he made the most of his second start in three matches in all competitions.

Ozil then turned provider when he teed up Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Arsenal's second. Although Lys Mousset got one back for the visitors, Mkhitaryan took the game over in the second half.

He teed up Laurent Koscielny to score before sending Auabameyang clear with a terrific through pass for the Gunners' fourth. There was still time for Alexandre Lacazette to come off the bench and curl in a free-kick.

Arsenal have the firepower to stay fourth as long as head coach Unai Emery continues to start his most creative players.

Chelsea were lacking creativity for nearly an hour against Spurs until Pedro wriggled free to score. The Blues were comfortable with the lead, and a frustrated Tottenham side eventually self-destructed when right-back Kieran Trippier played a backpass into his own net.

While Chelsea never quite clicked in attacking areas, there was a redemption of sorts for deep-lying playmaker Jorginho. He proved he can handle the defensive duties of his role:

Chelsea may finally be inching toward the balance needed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Saints hope they are still playing top-flight football next season. Their chances look better after goals from Oriol Romeu and James Ward-Prowse sent Southampton above Cardiff City.

Fulham's survival bid already appears over with manager Claudio Ranieri still struggling to solidify a leaky defence.