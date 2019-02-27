Anthony Davis to Play 20-23 Minutes vs. LeBron James, Lakers on Wednesday

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will limit Anthony Davis' minutes in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said the team will likely play Davis "20 to 23" minutes and keep him on the bench for the fourth quarter.

Davis discussed the Pelicans' plan to manage his playing time: "I mean, I think everybody wants to play the fourth quarter. Obviously it is frustrating. I've never, like I said before, been a guy who has been able to sit out the fourth, but I just play and do whatever I can, play as hard as I can for the minutes I am on the floor."

Citing "rest," the Pelicans held Davis out of their 128-115 victory over the Lakers last Saturday. It was the first time the two teams played since Los Angeles' very public pursuit of Davis ended in failure ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

As a result, Davis has to finish out the 2018-19 season before New Orleans can revisit trade negotiations in the summer.

ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported the Pelicans risked facing a $100,000 fine for every game they left a healthy Anthony Davis on the bench. As a result, New Orleans has been playing Davis for fewer minutes than he had grown accustomed to earlier in the year.

According to Basketball Reference, he averaged 37.1 minutes per game prior to the trade deadline. In the team's six games after the deadline passed, he's averaging 23.2 minutes.