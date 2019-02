Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel's career with the Montreal Alouettes came to an abrupt end Wednesday when he was released.

In a statement (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), the Alouettes said Manziel's contract was terminated after he "contravened the agreement" that made him eligible to play in the CFL.

The statement also noted the CFL won't register a contract for Manziel if any team attempts to sign him.

Before he joined the CFL, Manziel had a meeting with league commissioner Randy Ambrosie in September 2017, when it was determined the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner could sign a contract for the 2018 season if he met "certain conditions."

Manziel signed a two-year deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last May. The franchise traded him to Montreal midway through the 2018 season, and he appeared in eight games. The 26-year-old threw for 1,290 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Manziel, a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2014, was involved in numerous off-field incidents during his time in the NFL. He reached a dismissal agreement to "complete an anger management class, attend a domestic violence impact panel and participate in the NFL's substance-abuse program or something similar," per ESPN.com, after his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, accused him of hitting and threatening her.

Three months after the Browns released Manziel in March 2016, the NFL suspended him four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Manziel appeared in 15 contests over two seasons with the Browns. He went 2-6 as a starting quarterback, throwing for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.