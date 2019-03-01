Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Dates, Draw Schedule, Format for Curling Event

John Locher/Associated Press

The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier will begin on Friday with the wild-card game before Canada's official men's curling championship opens its full draw on Saturday.

The team led by two-time defending champion skip Brad Gushue will try to win qualification for the World Championship for the third year in a row, but things will be far from easy.

Gushue enters the tournament ranked fifth in the curling team ranking system (CTRS), with Alberta's Kevin Koe and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs leading the charge.

Pool matches will take place between Saturday and Friday, March 8, with the playoffs starting on Saturday, March 9, and concluding in the final the following day. For a look at the full draw schedule, click here.

Event Format

A total of 16 teams―representatives of each member association, the defending champions and wild-card winners―have been seeded into two pools using the CTRS rankings.

A round robin will take place until Wednesday, with four teams from each pool advancing to a championship pool. They'll then play four games against teams from the other pool, with the four top finishers advancing to the semi-finals.

The wild-card match will see a replay of the 2018 semi-final, as Team Bottcher and Team Epping go head-to-head. Team Bottcher―representing Alberta―would go on to lose 6-4 in the final to Gushue's Team Canada.

Here's a look at the two pools, according to curling.ca:

Pool A

2. Northern Ontario, Brad Jacobs (Ryan Fry, E.J. Harnden, Ryan Harnden, Lee Toner, Adam Kingsbury; Sault Ste. Marie, 3)

3. Team Wild Card

6. Manitoba, Mike McEwen (Reid Carruthers, Derek Samagalski, Colin Hodgson; Rob Meakin; West St. Paul, 11)

7. Saskatchewan, Kirk Muyres (Kevin Marsh, Daniel Marsh, Dallan Muyres, Lyle Muyres; Saskatoon, 12)

10. Quebec, Martin Crête (Philippe Lemay, Eric Sylvain, Philippe Menard, Philippe Brassard, Robert Menard; Saint-Romuald, 58)

11. Newfoundland/Labrador, Andrew Symonds (Chris Ford, Adam Boland, Keith Jewer, Craig Jewer; St. John's, 141)

14. Prince Edward Island, John Likely (Anson Carmody, Steve Burgess, Robbie Doherty, Matt Nabuurs; Alberton/Charlottetown, NR)

15. Yukon, Jon Solberg (Bob Smallwood, Clinton Abel, Scott Odian; Whitehorse, NR)

Pool B

1. Alberta, Kevin Koe (B.J. Neufeld, Colton Flasch, Ben Hebert, John Dunn; Calgary, 1)

4. Team Canada, Brad Gushue (Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker, Tom Sallows, Jules Owchar; St. John's, 4)

5. Ontario, Scott McDonald (Jonathan Beuk, Wesley Forget, Scott Chadwick, Jeff Grant, Sean Turriff; Kingston, 8)

8. Nova Scotia, Stuart Thompson (Colten Steele, Travis Colter, Taylor Ardiel, Bill MacPhee, Kevin Patterson; Dartmouth, 25)

9. British Columbia, Jim Cotter (Steve Laycock, Tyrel Griffith, Rick Sawatsky, Brad Wood; Vernon, 39)

12. Northwest Territories, Jamie Koe (David Aho, Matthew Ng, Cole Parson; Yellowknife, NR)

13. New Brunswick, Terry Odishaw (Jordan Pinder, Marc Lecoq, Grant Odishaw, Jamie Brannen; Moncton, NR)

16. Nunavut, Dave St. Louis (Peter Mackey, Jeff Nadeau, Lloyd Kendall, Barry Westman; Iqaluit, NR)

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

With another gold medal, Gushue would become just the second skip to win the tournament three times in a row. The only man to accomplish the feat so far is Randy Ferbey, representing Alberta between 2001 and 2003.

This year's Alberta representatives enter the tournament first in CTRS rankings, and Koe has plenty of reasons to like his chances. With three titles under his belt already, he could join Ferbey, Ernie Richardson and Kevin Martin as the only four-time winners.

Scott McDonald will represent Ontario after a shock win over last year's semi-finalists led by John Epping, and hometown favourite Mike McEwen will have the backing of the Brandon crowds as the Manitoba skip.