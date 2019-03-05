1 Realistic Free-Agent Target for Every NFL TeamMarch 5, 2019
1 Realistic Free-Agent Target for Every NFL Team
Free agency is just a few days away, where hundreds of players will switch teams in hopes for greener pastures. While not every team will be able to sign a premier free agent, most will dip their toes in the market in some way or another.
Here, we will target one player for every team who would be realistic considering cap space, need and who will likely hit the free-agent market. The focus here will be finding players at reasonable costs who can help improve each team.
Without further ado, here is one realistic free agent each team could sign this offseason.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Morris Claiborne
For years, the Arizona Cardinals have struggled to find a suitable running mate for All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson. As a result, teams have mostly been able to ignore Peterson and target the opposite cornerback.
However, the 2019 free-agent class has a lot of talent at the defensive back position, including one player who makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals: first-round pick Morris Claiborne of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.
Claiborne has shed some of his injury concerns, starting 30 games over the last two seasons. He turned 29 in February, and his best football is likely behind him.
Claiborne would make for a fantastic second cornerback and would be ideal opposite Peterson.
Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Markus Golden
During the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons have to find a way to fix their pass rush. In 2018, the team recorded just 37 sacks, tied for 25th in the NFL. That group could take a hit this offseason, as defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is scheduled to be a free agent. To make matters worse, former first-round pick Vic Beasley Jr. could eventually be on his way out after recording just 10 sacks over the last two seasons.
One potential option for the Falcons is defensive end Markus Golden of the Cardinals.
Drafted in 2015 in the second round by Arizona, Golden has been very productive on the field. In 24 career starts (46 total games), he has recorded 42 quarterback hits, 26 tackles for a loss and 19 sacks. He has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons, but he is one of the best "unknown" pass-rushers in the NFL. Golden would instantly provide a spark to the Falcons defense.
Baltimore Ravens: QB Tyrod Taylor
With Joe Flacco off to Denver via trade, the Baltimore Ravens are in need of a backup quarterback to help mentor Lamar Jackson. Ideally, the Ravens would like to get a player who is stylistically similar to Jackson, in case he was to miss time. One option for the Ravens could be a familiar face in Tyrod Taylor, who spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore.
Taylor has bounced around the league since playing for the Bills and the Browns. However, he has been an effective quarterback, posting a career passer rating of 89.6. One of the best things about Taylor's game is that he doesn't throw many interceptions.
In his last four seasons, he has thrown 1,321 passes but only 18 interceptions. While he has been criticized for not being more aggressive as a starter, his conservative nature makes more sense as a backup. Taylor likely won't command a ton of money on the open market, but he would make a lot of sense as a backup in Baltimore.
Buffalo Bills: TE Jesse James
After releasing Charles Clay earlier this offseason, the Buffalo Bills are in desperate need of tight end depth. Currently, the top two tight ends on the roster are Jason Croom and Logan Thomas, who have combined to catch 41 career passes in the NFL. Neither projects as a starter in the NFL, as both are still learning the position.
A potential target for the Bills could be tight end Jesse James of the Pittsburgh Steelers. James isn't a dynamic tight end by any means, but he is reliable. He's played in 56 straight games for the Steelers, catching 120 passes for 1,189 yards. James is a big-bodied tight end who can contribute as both a blocker and as a receiver.
While signing a player like James won't impress fans around the league, he would provide a significant upgrade for the Bills. Look for Buffalo to upgrade their tight end position via free agency.
Carolina Panthers: EDGE Preston Smith
After the retirement of Julius Peppers, the Carolina Panthers have a gaping hole at defensive end. The team desperately needs to get younger and more athletic at the position. Currently, the top two defensive ends on the roster are Mario Addison and Efe Obada, who combined for a total of 11 sacks last season. Addison is still a quality starter, but they need to add more talent opposite him.
One of the best under-the-radar edge-rushers on the market is Preston Smith of the Washington Redskins. Smith was a second-round pick in 2015 by Washington and has played in every game since being drafted. While he's not an overly dynamic rusher, he is one of the best run defenders in the league, tallying 164 tackles in 64 career games.
Smith would be an outstanding fit as a left defensive end in Carolina's 4-3 scheme. Expect him to have a big market in free agency.
Chicago Bears: WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson
After making a big splash in free agency last year with Allen Robinson, Trey Burton and Taylor Gabriel, the Chicago Bears are going to have to be a bit more frugal this offseason. There aren't many holes on the roster, but Chicago is limited on cap space.
The Bears don't have a viable or an effective kick returner. As a team, they finished dead last in the NFL in kick return average (19.1), according to 360sportradar.com. For a team accustomed to having a dominant special teams unit, the Bears need to find someone who strikes fear in kickoff units.
To fill that need, the Bears could target arguably the league's best kick returner in Cordarrelle Patterson. In 2018, Patterson averaged 28.8 yards per kick return, slightly down from his career average of 30.0. The Bears should know just how valuable he is after tallying 179 return yards against the team in 2018. He is one of the few special teams players who can change a game at any moment.
Patterson doesn't offer much as a receiver, but he can provide some versatility as a running back. With Matt Nagy as the team's head coach, Patterson could find himself with a small role in the offense. Signing Patterson on a short-term deal would be a major win for the Bears.
Cincinnati Bengals: LT Trent Brown
If there is one thing that has held back the Bengals from being contenders in the AFC over the last few years, it has been the offensive line. Ever since the team lost Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler in free agency in 2017, the team has been in a steady decline.
Cincinnati traded for veteran Cordy Glenn in 2018, but he proved to be just an average starter. However, the bigger issue was that the team was forced to play Andre Smith and Bobby Hart. That spot has to improve in 2019 if the Bengals want to compete.
The Bengals could target Trent Brown, who most recently won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Brown has experience playing both left and right tackle, and with Glenn on the opposite side, it would give the team a pair of veteran tackles they could rely on. Unlike Glenn, Brown is still a young (25), ascending player whose best football may still be ahead of him.
Signing Brown would be a home-run acquisition for Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns: CB Steven Nelson
One thing we know about general manager John Dorsey in Cleveland is that he isn't afraid to take chances on his former players. The Browns have already signed two of his former Chiefs players in cornerback Terrance Mitchell and running back Kareem Hunt. It certainly wouldn't be that shocking if Dorsey targeted another one of his previous draft picks for the Browns in free agency.
One name to keep an eye on is cornerback Steven Nelson from the Chiefs. Cleveland needs to find a suitable cornerback opposite Denzel Ward, and Nelson would be a perfect solution. Nelson was originally a third-round pick by the Chiefs and has started 38 games for the team over the last three seasons. In 2018, he had the best season of his career, starting all 16 games and recording 15 pass deflections and four interceptions.
Nelson's most valuable trait is that he can play both in the slot and on the outside, giving him some position flex. Given the connection with Dorsey, expect the Browns to have at least some interest in the former Oregon State cornerback.
Dallas Cowboys: FS Earl Thomas
The Dallas Cowboys are likely going to be busy in free agency trying to keep their own unrestricted free agents. However, there is one player who makes too much sense for Dallas: safety Earl Thomas.
In 2018, it seemed inevitable the Cowboys were going to trade for Thomas. But after the safety fractured his leg in the fourth game of the season, the trade talks came to a halt. Now that Thomas is a free agent and the Cowboys need a safety, it almost feels like a lock that the former Longhorn will return to Texas.
The biggest question is how much will Thomas demand on the open market? Last offseason, there were a number of quality safeties who were forced to sign small one-year deals. For Thomas, the question will be if he can stay healthy. Over the last three seasons, Thomas has played in just 29 of a possible 48 games.
Despite the injury concerns, expect the Cowboys to be aggressive in trying to sign the league's best safety.
Denver Broncos: LG Ramon Foster
When new coaches get hired, it is not uncommon for them to bring a familiar player or two with them. In the case of the Broncos' new offensive line coach, Mike Munchak, he will likely do exactly that, as Denver's offensive line needs a complete rebuild.
The Broncos had one of the worst guard situations in the league last season, as Billy Turner and Connor McGovern played the most snaps, according to 360sportradar.com. The team's other starting guard is Ronald Leary, who has started just 17 games since signing with the team as a free agent in 2017. Denver has to get more consistent and reliable play from their guards next season.
A former Steeler whom the Broncos could look to sign is veteran guard Ramon Foster. While Foster has never made a Pro Bowl, he is a quality player who has started 131 games in the NFL. He is an older player at the age of 33, but he should be able to give the Broncos a few years of solid production. Don't be surprised if Munchak lures over his former left guard to Denver.
Detroit Lions: TE Jared Cook
Last offseason, the Detroit Lions let super-athletic tight end Eric Ebron walk out of the building in free agency. Ebron signed with the Indianapolis Colts and went on to have the best year of his career. Now, the Lions are left with a gaping need at the position and could look to free agency to solve that problem.
In 2018, the Lions tight ends combined to catch just 43 passes for 450 yards and four touchdowns. For a team that threw the ball 574 times, that is entirely unacceptable.
The best tight end on the market is Jared Cook, who had a career year with the Raiders in 2018. Cook caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns while playing in the first Pro Bowl of his career. If the Lions can convince him to sign in Detroit, it would be a significant win for the team and quarterback Matt Stafford. Cook is arguably the best offensive weapon scheduled to hit the free-agent market.
Green Bay Packers: WR John Brown
Outside of Davante Adams, there isn't a proven receiver on the Packers roster now that Randall Cobb is scheduled to hit free agency. That proved to be a problem in 2018, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't have another receiver he fully trusted besides Adams. While the team does have a few young receivers who could develop, Green Bay needs to find a suitable No. 2 this offseason.
One receiver scheduled to hit free agency who could provide some value is John Brown, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.
Brown is a smaller receiver, but he can stretch the field from the outside and in the slot. Unfortunately for him, he has been settled with poor quarterback play for the last several seasons. However, that hasn't prevented him from being productive. Throughout his five-year career, Brown has averaged 15 yards per reception and a career-high 17 yards per catch this year with the Baltimore Ravens.
If Brown were to play in Green Bay with Rodgers, he would see a massive uptick in targets and efficiency. Considering what his price will likely be, he would be an ideal target for the Packers. Brown would be the perfect complement to Adams in Green Bay.
Houston Texans: CB Rashaan Melvin
The Texans are entering one of the most important offseasons in recent memory after winning 11 games in 2018. They appear to be just a few moves away from being legit contenders in the AFC. However, keeping their roster intact might be difficult, as many of their elite players are scheduled to hit free agency.
In the secondary alone, Kareem Jackson, Tyrann Mathieu, Kavon Webster and Shareece Wright are all unrestricted free agents expected to hit the market. If Jackson leaves, the Texans will have a massive hole at the cornerback position. The team is likely going to need to save a lot of cap space to retainsome of their top-end players, so expect them to go cheap at cornerback.
A lower-cost alternative to Jackson could be veteran Rashaan Melvin. Melvin has played for four teams in his career but has seemingly turned it around in the past three seasons. Since 2016, Melvin has started 26 games and is one of the best run-support cornerbacks in the league. Over the last three seasons, he has totaled 134 solo tackles and three tackles for a loss.
While he isn't as dynamic or as flashy as Jackson, he has proven to be a quality cornerback. Given his likely low price tag, Melvin wouldn't be a bad bargain option for the Texans.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Cole Beasley
It's no secret the Colts need to add weapons on offense this offseason. Despite T.Y. Hilton having another monster season, quarterback Andrew Luck needs another reliable receiver. That shouldn't be a difficult task for general manager Chris Ballard, as the Colts have the most cap space in the league, according to OverTheCap.com.
Unlike most teams searching for receiver help in free agency, the Colts have a bona fide No. 1 receiver in Hilton. They need to find someone to complement him. That's why Cole Beasley would make a lot of sense in Frank Reich's offense.
Beasley is arguably one of the best slot receivers in the league, as he can create instant separation with his quickness and explosiveness. Since 2016, Beasley has 111 receptions that have gained a first down, according to 360sportradar.com. Beasley is simply one of the best receivers in the league at moving the chains.
While he may not be an every-down receiver for the Colts, his efficiency, especially on third down, would be welcomed in Indianapolis.
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Nick Foles
One of the league's worst-kept secrets is that the Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in signing soon-to-be free agent Nick Foles. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported February 27 the Jaguars are the favorites to sign Foles in free agency. That makes sense,\
'as there doesn't appear to be many other spots for the former Super Bowl champion quarterback.
With Blake Bortles likely gone, the Jaguars need to add a competent starting quarterback. While there are certainly questions surrounding Foles and how well he will do outside of Philadelphia, he is an upgrade over Bortles and Cody Kessler.
In his seven-year NFL career, Foles has averaged 7.1 yards per attempt with a passer rating of 88.5. Again, it's not spectacular, but it is an improvement over Bortles' career passer rating of 80.6. The Jaguars signing Foles early in free agency seems like a foregone conclusion.
Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Shane Ray
The Kansas City Chiefs were a play away from making the Super Bowl last season. Now, they have one of the most critical offseasons ahead of them with Dee Ford expected to become a free agent and the team reportedly shopping Justin Houston, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Even if the Chiefs only lose one of the two, they are going to need to find pass-rush help this offseason.
Kansas City could look within the division to solve its need, as edge-rusher Shane Ray would make sense in the defense. Ray was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos, but with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb ahead of him, there just wasn't enough playing time available for Ray.
While he certainly doesn't have great production in the NFL (14 career sacks in 49 games), this would be a worthwhile gamble for the Chiefs, assuming the price is right.
Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Clay Matthews
Under Sean McVay, the Rams have proven to be one of the most aggressive teams in terms of acquiring talent. They will turn over every stone and don't mind taking risks on older players at premium positions. With Dante Fowler scheduled to hit free agency, the Rams need to find a suitable edge-rusher for Wade Phillip's 4-3 defense.
One ideal fit for the Rams would be former All-Pro linebacker Clay Matthews of the Green Bay Packers. Matthews has bounced back and forth from pass-rusher to middle linebacker, but in Phillip's scheme, he would be rushing off the edge.
Matthews' production has dipped over the past four seasons, totaling just 22.5 sacks in his last 55 starts. However, putting him on the same defense as Aaron Donald might help rejuvenate his career. Matthews turns 33 in May but could still be a quality starter in Phillip's defense, if he comes cheaply.
Los Angeles Chargers: DT Sheldon Richardson
After being destroyed by the Patriots in the AFC divisional playoffs, the Chargers need to add talent and bodies to the defensive line, especially with defensive tackles Brandon Mebane and Damion Square set to hit free agency.
It wouldn't be a surprise if they looked to get another interior pass-rusher, such as Sheldon Richardson from the Minnesota Vikings. Richardson has bounced around the league in recent seasons, playing on one-year contracts.
While his sack totals haven't been overly impressive (seven sacks in his last 45 starts), Richardson would provide the Chargers another talented defensive lineman who can make plays in the backfield. Considering his price, this wouldn't be a bad risk to take for a team that is in a Super Bowl window.
Miami Dolphins: DT Danny Shelton
With Brian Flores now in charge in Miami, don't be surprised if he brings a few of his former Patriots players with him to Florida as he looks to revamp the culture. The Dolphins have needs all across the defense, but they could use a solid defensive tackle to help stop the run.
Enter Danny Shelton of the New England Patriots.
Shelton isn't a pass-rusher by any means, but we saw his value in the Super Bowl as he helped stop one of the most potent rushing attacks in the NFL in the Los Angeles Rams. He likely won't command a lot of money, but Shelton is the type of signing that could make a big difference on game day. Expect Flores to target a few of his former players in free agency.
Minnesota Vikings: OG Rodger Saffold
It is no secret the Vikings need offensive line help; they had arguably one of the worst offenses in the entire league. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was too often forced to get rid of the ball quicker than he wanted to, making the Vikings' pass offense less dynamic than it should be considering their weapons.
One of the best, most realistic options for the Vikings in free agency is guard Rodger Saffold of the Los Angeles Rams. Saffold was the 33rd overall pick by the Rams in the 2010 NFL draft and has gone on to start 111 games for the franchise at both tackle and guard.
In Minnesota, he would provide a massive upgrade over the likes of Mike Remmers or Nick Easton. If the Vikings can find the cap space, this seems like a perfect match for both sides.
New England Patriots: WR Golden Tate
The Patriots aren't known for making big splashes in free agency. However, if a player fits their scheme, they certainly won't shy away from it. One of the best signings New England could make this offseason would be bringing in wide receiver Golden Tate.
What makes Tate so valuable is that not only can he play both in the slot and outside, but he can create quick separation with his route. He's also become one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL, catching nearly 68 percent of his targeted passes, according to Pro Football Reference. He's also one of the best receivers in the league after the catch and would provide toughness to the Patriots offense.
Tate also has special teams ability, returning 97 punts in his career. Given how well-rounded of a player he is, pairing Tate with a player like Julian Edelman would make a lot of sense for Tom Brady at this stage of his career.
New Orleans Saints: TE Maxx Williams
To say the Saints tight ends underperformed last season would be an understatement. The unit combined for 63 receptions for 735 yards and four touchdowns in one of the best offenses in the NFL. Benjamin Watson was the team's top tight end, but he announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 season.
While the Saints don't need a tight end to have a productive offense, it certainly doesn't hurt. One under-the-radar name that would make sense for the Saints is do-it-all tight end Maxx Williams. He never really panned out as a receiver in Baltimore, partly due to injuries. However, he was extremely useful as a blocker in the last two seasons.
Williams is the type of tight end who could break out in a better offense with an expanded role. He would be a home-run signing for the Saints.
New York Giants: FS Ha Ha Clinton-DIx
If the Giants allow Landon Collins to enter the free-agent market, it's highly unlikely he will return as many teams will court him. Unless the team signs Earl Thomas, it won't be able to replace him with a player of the same quality in free agency.
Instead, the Giants will be looking for value and could take some chances in hopes to find talent. One player who could fit in their scheme is Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, another former Alabama safety. Like Collins, Clinton-Dix is at his best when he is close to the line of scrimmage. He is also reliable, playing in every single game since being drafted in 2014.
Combine his experience with his tackling ability (353 career solo tackles), and Clinton-Dix makes for a cheap replacement for Collins.
New York Jets: RB Le'Veon Bell
Over the last year, it was assumed that All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell would somehow make his way to the New York Jets. Now that free agency is upon us and Bell is free to sign with whatever team he so chooses, it seems likely that this will happen. The Jets need a feature running back, too, as their current backfield is littered with cast-offs and unproven talents.
Bell did not take a snap in 2018 after not signing his franchise tender. However, he's a two-time All-Pro selection who has recorded nearly 8,000 total yards from scrimmage.
Bell would immediately provide quarterback Sam Darnold with another passing-game target as well as someone who can carry the load on the ground. For a team that needs weapons on offense, Bell does make sense in New York.
Oakland Raiders: CB Bradley Roby
The Oakland Raiders have a ton of cap space to spend this offseason, so expect them to target multiple high-end free agents, especially on defense. One position that new general manager Mike Mayock could potentially target in free agency is cornerback due to the depth at the position. Oakland desperately needs to add that depth and find a counterpart to Gareon Conley.
One name that makes sense for the Raiders is fellow AFC West defensive back Bradley Roby. While he hasn't been a star in Denver, he has been a competent starting cornerback with a lot of experience. Since being drafted in the first round in 2014, Roby has played in 79 games and totaled 60 pass deflections and seven interceptions.
Roby can play in the slot and on the outside, and his versatility would prove valuable in Paul Guenther's defense. He would be an ideal fit opposite Conley.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Phillip Dorsett
Ever since the team released DeSean Jackson in 2014, the Eagles have cycled through players, hoping to find a deep-threat receiver who can take the top off the defense.
However, with the Eagles having so many free agents this offseason, they will be hard pressed to find enough cap space to pay a premier receiver. Instead, they could look for a cheaper option, such as former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett.
Dorsett has never developed into an elite receiver worthy of a first-round pick. However, he has proven he can be a quality third or fourth receiver. In the first three seasons of his career, he averaged 15 yards per reception before dropping down to 9.1 last season with the Patriots.
Dorsett would make for a nice complement to Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor, and he wouldn't be asked to be anything more than a third receiver. It wouldn't be a shock if Dorsett turned his career around in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Kwon Alexander
One of the most significant problems the Steelers had in 2018 was their inability to replace linebacker Ryan Shazier. The team signed Jon Bostic in free agency, but he proved to be no more than a stop-gap player. This offseason, the Steelers would be wise to spend money at the position in hopes to find a long-term solution.
One of the best linebackers likely to hit the free-agent market is Kwon Alexander from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alexander is young (24) and has proven to be a playmaker in the NFL. In 46 career starts, Alexander has totaled 271 solo tackles, 31 tackles and six interceptions.
Alexander's biggest problem has been that he has dealt with some injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL from the 2018 season. However, assuming he is healthy, Alexander would fill a major need this offseason for Pittsburgh. Expect the Steelers to have some interest in the linebacker market once again.
San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Shaquil Barrett
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the 49ers are likely hoping they can find an elite edge-rusher. San Francisco has talent on the interior of the defensive line, but it lacks talent on the edge. However, the 49ers might not have to wait until the draft to find a suitable pass rush, as the free-agent market has a lot of interesting talent.
One name that could provide a spark for the 49ers on the edge is Broncos pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett. Barrett has been a part-time player in Denver, but he is a gifted pass-rusher who has shown the ability to bend around the edge.
Assuming the 49ers do take a pass-rusher with the second overall pick, Barrett would fit well as a secondary edge-rusher and a perfect fit in Robert Saleh's 3-4 defense.
Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Ezekiel Ansah
The top two pass-rushers for Seattle in 2018 are scheduled to hit free agency (Frank Clark and Dion Jordan), and the team will need to replenish some of its depth if those two leave. If the Seahawks find out that Clark and Jordan receive too much interest on the open market, they could turn their attention to free agency to find a pass rush.
Ezekiel Ansah is an athletic edge-rusher who has shown his Pro Bowl ability in the NFL. In his six-year career, Ansah has four seasons of at least 7.5 sacks. Not only is he a great pass-rusher, but he can also make plays in the run game, tallying a total of 162 solo tackles.
However, he dealt with injuries for most of the 2018 season, and there are questions about just how healthy he is. But if he is medically cleared and the Seahawks feel comfortable with his health, Ansah could prove to be a bargain for the Seahawks, regardless if Clark leaves.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: FS Tyrann Mathieu
With Bruce Arians now in charge in Tampa Bay, don't be surprised if the former Arizona Cardinals head coach tries to lure some of his former players to Florida. One former Cardinal who would fill a big need for the Buccaneers would be free safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Mathieu has quite the resume in his NFL career, starting 73 total games between stops in Arizona and Houston. He continues to be one of the league's best playmakers, recording 13 career interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Tampa Bay allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the league in 2018, giving up nearly 260 passing yards per game, according to Team Rankings. Signing Mathieu wouldn't solve all of their issues, but it would be a start. Pairing Mathieu with strong safety Justin Evans would give them a formidable pair heading into the 2019 season.
Tennessee Titans: WR Tyrell Williams
The biggest thing holding the Tennessee Titans back from being real contenders in the AFC is their passing attack. While you can make a case that quarterback Marcus Mariota is and has been the problem, he certainly needs more help on offense. Corey Davis took a leap last season, but the team needs another competent receiver.
The wide receiver market is shallow, but there are players who can make an impact, including Tyrell Williams. Williams is one of the best deep threats in the NFL and has averaged well over 16 yards per reception during his career. He would be a perfect complement to Davis.
Williams is likely searching for a starting role after being limited as the Chargers' third receiver over the last two years. Adding a target like Williams to the Titans could instantly boost the passing game. He would make a lot of sense as a No. 2 receiver in the Titans offense.
Washington Redskins: QB Teddy Bridgewater
The Washington Redskins are in quite a bind this offseason in regard to the quarterback position. By all accounts, Alex Smith won't be ready for the 2019 season. That means the team would likely have to rely on Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback. The team does have other options, however, including signing a quarterback in free agency.
One option could be Teddy Bridgewater, a former first-round pick and Pro Bowl quarterback. In 2018, the New York Jets signed him to a one-year deal and then moved him to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick. Now, Bridgewater is looking for an extended chance to show he is still a starting-caliber quarterback.
When healthy, Bridgewater has shown he can be an effective quarterback. Throughout his career, he's averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and won 17 of his 29 starts. Washington would make for the perfect landing spot for Bridgewater and would help the team survive Smith's injury.