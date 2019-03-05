1 Realistic Free-Agent Target for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

David Banks/Associated Press

Free agency is just a few days away, where hundreds of players will switch teams in hopes for greener pastures. While not every team will be able to sign a premier free agent, most will dip their toes in the market in some way or another.

Here, we will target one player for every team who would be realistic considering cap space, need and who will likely hit the free-agent market. The focus here will be finding players at reasonable costs who can help improve each team.

Without further ado, here is one realistic free agent each team could sign this offseason.