Report: MLB Sees Pitch Clock Delay as 'Olive Branch' to Improve Labor Relations

Major League Baseball reportedly views the tabling of a pitch clock until 2022 at the earliest as an "olive branch" that could improve relations with the MLB Players Association, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that the MLB will delay the implementation of a 20-second pitch clock rather than incorporate it into a set of 2020 rule-change proposals that includes roster-size adjustments and a three-batter minimum for pitchers, among other things.

Relations are icy between the MLB and MLBPA because of this offseason's free agency, which has seen superstar outfielder Bryce Harper, Cy Young Award-winning starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel remain unsigned into spring training.

Additionally, All-Star infielder Manny Machado didn't sign until last week when he finally agreed to a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Despite Harper and Machado's status as arguably two of the best young players to ever hit free agency, teams have been hesitant to dish out mega deals.

The MLB collective bargaining agreement runs through 2021, and it is widely believed that labor unrest could lead to a strike.

Last week, Philadelphia Phillies reliever Pat Neshek told Gabe Lacques of USA Today that a strike after the 2021 season may be inevitable given the disconnect between the players and owners:

"Right now, there's going to be a strike, 100 percent, after '21. I won't be around, so I don't have a horse in the race. I don't want to see a strike.

"But there's always kind of been that handshake agreement where we're still going to value the older guys and not just totally [expletive] on them. And that's what's happening. So, I think you're going to have to burn the whole system down and start with that.

"[Owners] have a lot more to lose than us, I think. The players have been talking about, for the last couple of years, putting money aside and I think we're going to be ready for a fight. We're willing to go multiple years and I don't know if [owners] are willing to sacrifice."

Along with free agency, service time is a hot-button issue, since it can prevent teams from fielding their best roster to start the season due to their desire to keep players under team control for an extra year.

It has happened with many star players recently, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. In 2019, it seems likely Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will spend the first month of the season in the minors despite being MLB-ready.

While delaying the pitch clock will undoubtedly make MLB pitchers happy, there are far bigger problems between the MLB and MLBPA that will need to be addressed.