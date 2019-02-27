Russell Westbrook on Being Hit by Young Nuggets Fan: Fans Have 'Too Much Leeway'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook called for better protection for NBA players from fans after a young fan hit him on the arm during Tuesday's 121-112 road loss to the Denver Nuggets.

As seen below, a fan stood up and tapped Westbrook on the arm during a stoppage in play:

According to Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, Westbrook said:

"For all fans, though, there's too much leeway for the fans to be able to touch the players and get away with it, and then you can't react and do the things that we need to do to protect ourselves. ... But I can't do nothing. What am I going to do, hop in the stands? But there has to be some type of rule or some type of boundaries set that you can't allow that."

