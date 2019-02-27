Russell Westbrook on Being Hit by Young Nuggets Fan: Fans Have 'Too Much Leeway'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook looks at the scoreboard as time runs out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 121-112. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook called for better protection for NBA players from fans after a young fan hit him on the arm during Tuesday's 121-112 road loss to the Denver Nuggets.

As seen below, a fan stood up and tapped Westbrook on the arm during a stoppage in play:

According to Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, Westbrook said:

"For all fans, though, there's too much leeway for the fans to be able to touch the players and get away with it, and then you can't react and do the things that we need to do to protect ourselves. ... But I can't do nothing. What am I going to do, hop in the stands? But there has to be some type of rule or some type of boundaries set that you can't allow that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kyrie: Celtics Taking Shortcuts 'Up to Brad'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie: Celtics Taking Shortcuts 'Up to Brad'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    How C's Playoff Push Will Impact Kyrie's FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How C's Playoff Push Will Impact Kyrie's FA

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Nuggets Hold Off Thunder Comeback

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Nuggets Hold Off Thunder Comeback

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kareem Auctioning 4 Lakers Rings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kareem Auctioning 4 Lakers Rings

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report