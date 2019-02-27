Ernesto Valverde Not Worried About Real Madrid VAR Controversy Ahead of Clasico

SEVILLE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 23: Head coach Ernesto Valverde of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the start the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 23, 2019 in Seville, Spain.
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said he is not concerned about any VAR controversies going against his side when they play Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. 

Los Blancos were awarded two penalties thanks to VAR reviews in their 2-1 win over Levante on Sunday, with the second controversially given despite there being minimal contact in an incident between Cheick Doukoure and Casemiro.

Per AS, Valverde said:

"We're quite calm about all of that. We know controversy is always going to be part of football and other sports. The controversy often depends more on people than the sport itself. We're just going to concentrate on trying to win.

"Obviously, we have to go and try to hurt the opponent because that's how we always like to play. If we don't score, we've got no chance of going through, so we've got to try to score. But we'd do that in a Clasico or any other game.

"We have to protect ourselves against Real Madrid's strengths—that's obvious."

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (L) challenges Levante's Ivorian midfielder Cheick Doukoure during the Spanish league football match between Levante UD and Real Madrid CF at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia on February 24, 2019.
Doukoure was sanctioned when he swung a leg out in an attempt to clear a loose ball, prompting what appeared to be a dive from Casemiro.

Football journalist Rik Sharma was among many to take issue with the decision to award a penalty:

Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final with Real is finely balanced after the first leg finished 1-1, when Malcom cancelled out Lucas Vazquez's opener at the Camp Nou.

Should the second leg be similarly tight, it could come down to a refereeing decision to split the pair at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barca will be hoping that won't be needed, though, and they will be looking to Lionel Messi to carry them through the game.

Messi had suffered a dip in form after he picked up a thigh problem on February 2, but normal service was resumed when he hit another career milestone in Barca's 4-2 win over Sevilla on Saturday:

Andy Scott of the Agence France-Presse was in awe:

The Bernabeu has been a profitable hunting ground over the years for the Argentinian, who has scored 15 goals in Real's stadium. 

However, he has not found the net against Madrid in the Copa del Rey, something he'll be looking to put right on Wednesday. If Barca come out on top, they'll likely have him to thank for it.

