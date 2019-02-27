Wanda Nara Says 'What I'm Doing Is Revolutionary' Amid Mauro Icardi Talks

Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Wanda Nara has hit out at her critics by describing herself as a "revolutionary" amid ongoing talks with Inter Milan around Mauro Icardi's contract.

Nara, Icardi's agent and wife, has been involved in the ongoing saga that has seen the striker stripped of the Inter captaincy and exiled from the squad.

Icardi's deal runs to 2021, but he has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, per Goal.

Nara is a key player in the negotiations and has regularly discussed the matter in the media.

Now she has demanded more recognition for the role she is playing in a male-dominated environment, per Italian outlet Gente (h/t Nick Howson of Goal):

"This is a very macho world and what I'm doing is revolutionary. Although there are many relatives who represent players, the role of women in football is more linked to 'staying at home with the kids and keeping quiet.' That's why I'm a revolutionary. I have friends who are wives of players and many laugh at me.

"They see that what I'm doing as strange, but they've asked me to represent their husbands because they know me, they know how I act and defend my interests. There is no crisis with Mauro, nor was there one. The stories that have come out are fantasy and very little to do with real life. We're really happy together.

"It's very difficult to be a woman in this macho world, but I have people who respect me. Some people have made things up to destabilise me. They've got very far. Mauro gives me courage. He isn't the macho type, and he's the first to believe in me. I would never speak ill of any relative."

On the contract issue, Nara added: "We're super happy here."



She has long maintained that the best outcome for her and Icardi would be for the Argentinian forward to sign a new contract at the club.

Given he has been prolific for Inter since joining from Sampdoria in 2013, it has always seemed Icardi and Nara are in a strong position to negotiate with the Milan club.

The 26-year-old's record of 109 goals in 179 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri is impressive and puts him among Europe's best marksmen.

Last term Icardi finished joint top scorer in the Italian top flight with 29 goals:

In his recent absence, though, Inter have gone unbeaten in four matches, winning three and drawing one.

If they continue to perform well without him, Icardi and Nara's negotiating position may weaken as Inter could decide they can cope without him.