Wanda Nara Says Mauro Icardi Will '100%' Sign New Inter Milan Contract

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, has said the forward will sign a new contract at the club.

The striker's current terms are set to run out in 2021, and Icardi has been linked with a possible exit since the summer. Per AS (h/t Calciomercato), Nara said earlier this month the "two most important clubs in Spain" wanted to sign the player as well as a Premier League side and a Ligue 1 oufit.

Speaking about the striker's situation again to Tiki Taka (h/t Nick Howson of Goal), she offered a much more positive update for fans of the Nerazzurri:

"Neither Mauro nor I have ever asked for anything. The problem is that I’m always seen as the idiot. When the club decide it’s the right moment to call us, we’ll answer and sit down with them.

"There’s a real possibility of him staying at Inter for a long time.

"An agreement soon? I’ve received positive signals, so I hope it can be an important week: my phone is on and for me he’ll renew 100 per cent, even if I haven’t talked to anyone yet."

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Icardi has established himself as one of the best strikers in Italian football since making his switch to Inter from Sampdoria in 2013.

During his time at the club, he's grown as a player, developing his razor-sharp instincts inside the penalty area and netting goals at decisive times for the team. In 2017-18, he was crucial as the Milan outfit finished in fourth spot in Serie A, making their way back into the UEFA Champions League.

In Serie A, he netted 29 times, the biggest haul by an Inter player in the competition for a long time:

Players who are so reliable in front of goal—he has nine in 17 Serie A appearances this season—are rare, so interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona wouldn't be a big shock.

However, Icardi has clearly developed an affinity with Inter. The striker may only be 25, but he's been the captain of the team since the end of the 2014-15 season. The manner in which he's shouldered that responsibility has made him popular among supporters, not to mention his excellent big-game record.

Inter seem to have faith in their No. 9's loyalty too, with the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta saying recently there's little to worry about:

If Inter do wish to challenge for the biggest trophies again, then it's crucial they keep players like Icardi at the club. In addition, with so much said from all parties on the extension recently, bringing the curtain down on the saga would allow the player and club to move forward.

The signs do appear positive for the San Siro faithful, and their star striker will be aware he's part of a team that's steadily moving in the right direction. If they are able to secure the future of one of the game's best sharpshooters, it's imperative Inter build a team that's capable of bringing the most from him.