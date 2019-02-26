Miguel Almiron's Agent Talks Arsenal and Manchester United Interest

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal were interested in Miguel Almiron before he signed for Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

Daniel Campos, who represents the former Atlanta United star, told Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal (h/t Metro): "There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel Almiron but they never made an offer. Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for Miguel Almiron but we did not want it to be a loan."

The Gunners' links to Almiron date back to October, but the north London club instead opted to acquire Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona. Like Almiron, Suarez is an attacking midfielder with quick feet, technique and a keen eye for a pass.

Almiron has been using those qualities to catch the eye in two starts for the Magpies. He has been the star in consecutive 2-0 wins at home to Huddersfield Town and Burnley, the latter coming on Tuesday.

Campos' client has quickly become a fan favourite at St. James' Park:

Almiron's fast start to life at Newcastle raises further questions about Arsenal's decision to go for Suarez. It was a decision enforced on head coach Unai Emery, who admitted in January the north London club could only afford loan signings during the winter window.

The Gunners' fiscal restrictions left Newcastle free to stump up a club-record fee of £21 million to sign Almiron. It wouldn't be a blow for Arsenal if Suarez had made more of an impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans are still waiting to see the former Villarreal schemer make his first start. Suarez has so far only made four appearances off the bench, with Emery revealing the 25-year-old "needs time" to adapt, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard.

The lack of action means Suarez has a lot to do to convince the Gunners to exercise an option to buy worth £17 million. Suarez told Arsenal's YouTube channel (h/t Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror) he wants "to become an important player at the club."

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

While he's taking time to make his mark, Arsenal don't have an obvious need for Suarez thanks to the ample creativity in the ranks. Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey can all provide goals and assists.

It's a similar story at United, where Paul Pogba and Juan Mata can boss the final third and manufacture chances. Even so, the Red Devils could use a player with Almiron's skills now to help offset a growing injury crisis.

United have a host of players missing, including Mata and versatile wide forwards Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. Almiron's pace and perceptive movement would make him an asset in a variety of positions for caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Instead, it's Newcastle who are benefiting from the exciting talents of the Paraguay international. Ironically, if Almiron continues to play this well it won't be long before members of the Premier League's top six are looking his way once again and showing more concrete interest.