2019 NFL Mock Draft: Full First-Round Mock Draft Before Scouting Combine

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived, meaning prospects and teams are one step closer to being officially aligned.

But there's still plenty of time to dabble in the hypothetical realm that is mock drafting before teams start making their actual selections starting April 25.

We'll lay out our first-round, trade-free mock below, then spotlight three players who could bump their draft stock with a strong showing at the combine.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

With Haskins set to toss the pigskin at the combine, he can help keep the focus on his tremendous arm talent—and not on his lack of game experience.

"Haskins is a chance-taker with the arm strength to get away with some tight window throws that most in this class can't make," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "... He has the arm talent, confidence and pocket savvy to become a good NFL starter if he's protected and given the time to develop early on."

Haskins is an unfinished product, which sounds like a knock, but it is a statement of fact. He's a 21-year-old who started just one season at Ohio State. There's only so much polish one can add in that amount of time.

Still, the fact he's inexperienced and still the first quarterback off our board show just how impressive that campaign was. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards and totaled 50 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This sounds absurd to say about someone with Murray's athletic gifts, but the most intriguing thing about his combine appearance might involve a measuring tape.

Murray's height and weight—he's listed at 5'10" and 195 pounds—will be as important as any 40 times or bench press reps you read about this week. Even as the NFL evolves, there are positional benchmarks that Murray might struggle to hit, which could make his draft stock among the most volatile in this class.

"I think certainly he's the most intriguing, most fascinating player right now, in the history of the NFL draft," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said (h/t The Ringer's Danny Heifetz). "We have never seen a player 5'9", 5'10" at the quarterback position go in the first round, let alone the top 10 to top 15. The GM who takes him will be doing something no other GM in the history of the NFL has ever done."

Murray's size (or lack thereof) could be the biggest talking point coming out of this event. That said, it's worth noting he was the same size when he was shredding collegiate defenders—and collecting the Heisman Trophy—to the tune of 4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Once considered a possible No. 1 pick, Oliver's stock isn't as high as expected heading into the combine. As John McClain broke down for the Houston Chronicle, Oliver has several questions to answer once he gets in front of evaluators:

"Teams worry about his size, the way he was banged up and issues like his sideline blowup with former Cougars coach Major Applewhite. That's why his 15-minute interviews with teams are so important. He must fall on the sword and take the blame. Prospects should never blame someone else even if it was someone else's fault. No one questions Oliver's talent. He's quick as a hummingbird and reminds a lot of NFL people of Aaron Donald, the Rams tackle who was voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons. The Cougars listed Oliver at 6'3", 292. Scouts are worried that he's closer to 6'1" and 280."

If Oliver aces his interviews and meets the desired measurements, he could easily emerge as the combine's biggest winner.

Whether he's 292 or 280, he has tremendous quickness and agility for a player his size. Some teams already think he could handle a move to the outside, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah (h/t Chase Goodbread). Last summer, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman had Oliver at 290 pounds with a 36-inch vertical and a 10'1" broad jump. If Oliver replicates those numbers, he just might become the super prospect everyone envisioned.