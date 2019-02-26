EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Tuesday's Week 28 Results and Top Scorers

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leicester City impressed as new manager Brendan Rodgers watched from the stands on Tuesday, with the Foxes defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League.

Everton were emphatic winners on the road. The Toffees swept past Cardiff City 3-0.

Newcastle United's good form continued with a convincing 2-0 win over Burnley.

Elsewhere, bottom side Huddersfield Town scored in the final seconds to capture a rare three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 1-0 victory.

Tuesday's Results

Cardiff 0-3 Everton

Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves

Leicester 2-1 Brighton



Newcastle 2-0 Burnley

Premier League Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 17

Harry Kane (Tottenham): 15

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 15

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 12

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 12

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 12

Paul Pogba (Manchester United): 11

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham): 11

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 11

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton): 11

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 27, +44, 66

2. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 27, +28, 60

4. Arsenal: 27, +18, 53

5. Manchester United: 27, +17, 52

6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50

7. Watford: 27, +4, 40

8. Wolves: 28, 0, 40

9. Everton: 28, 0, 36

10. West Ham United: 27, -5, 36

11. Leicester: 28, -5, 35

12. Bournemouth: 27, -10, 34

13. Newcastle: 28, -8, 31

14. Crystal Palace: 27, -4, 30

15. Burnley: 28, -19, 30

16. Brighton: 27, -12, 27

17. Cardiff: 28, -30, 25

18. Southampton: 27, -18, 24

19. Fulham: 27, -35, 17

20. Huddersfield: 28, -35, 14

Via the Premier League.

Tuesday's Recap

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Rodgers will have been pleased with what he saw from his new team as the Foxes moved through the gears.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager was cheered by home fans as he takes the reins from Claude Puel.

Demarai Gray broke the deadlock for the hosts after only 10 minutes and Jamie Vardy doubled the advantage shortly after the hour mark.

Brighton were provided hope by Davy Propper's finish minutes after Vardy's effort, but Leicester stood firm to collect maximum points.

A brace from Sigurdsson gave Everton control against Cardiff in South Wales, and the Merseyside team wrapped up the win through Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury-time strike.

The defeat leaves the Bluebirds one place above the relegation zone. Everton's win moved them up to ninth.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle fans were in full voice as their team dismantled a poor Burnley side in the northeast.

Fabian Schar's thunderbolt had the crowd on its feet after 24 minutes and youngster Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 seven minutes before the interval.

It was a bad day at the office for the Clarets. The visitors rarely threatened and disappointed the travelling contingent.

There was late drama for Huddersfield against Wolves, with the home team stealing victory against the visitors at the death.

The Terriers could not hide their delight as Steve Mounie snatched the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.