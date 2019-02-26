Bryce Harper Odds: Dodgers Favored to Land Star over Phillies, Cubs, Giants

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bryce Harper figures to sign with a team someday, and Bookmaker provided a list of odds for where that destination will be as the 2019 season approaches.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites at minus-150 (bet $150 to win $100), while the Philadelphia Phillies (plus-125) and Chicago Cubs (plus-4,000) round out the top three. There is a significant gap between the Dodgers and Phillies when compared to the rest of the league.

This comes after Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Phillies offered the slugger a contract worth more than $300 million. He noted Philadelphia thinks it has the high bid but its "confidence to win was dented a tad by emergence of LA (a desired Harper spot)."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.