Bryce Harper Odds: Dodgers Favored to Land Star over Phillies, Cubs, Giants

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper catches a line drive by New York Mets' Austin Jackson for the out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bryce Harper figures to sign with a team someday, and Bookmaker provided a list of odds for where that destination will be as the 2019 season approaches.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites at minus-150 (bet $150 to win $100), while the Philadelphia Phillies (plus-125) and Chicago Cubs (plus-4,000) round out the top three. There is a significant gap between the Dodgers and Phillies when compared to the rest of the league.

This comes after Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Phillies offered the slugger a contract worth more than $300 million. He noted Philadelphia thinks it has the high bid but its "confidence to win was dented a tad by emergence of LA (a desired Harper spot)."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Phils Worried About Dodgers in Harper Sweepstakes

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phils Worried About Dodgers in Harper Sweepstakes

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Arenado, Rockies Agree to $260M Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Arenado, Rockies Agree to $260M Deal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryce Harper's Price Just Went Up 💰

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bryce Harper's Price Just Went Up 💰

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice

    Ranking Every MLB Division for 2019 📈

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking Every MLB Division for 2019 📈

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report