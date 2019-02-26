NFL Trade Rumors: John Ross Shopped by Bengals Ahead of Scouting Combine

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Wide receiver John Ross has failed to live up to expectations since the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2017, and the AFC North team is reportedly looking to move him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, circumstances in which "a fresh start would be welcome by both parties" have resulted in the Bengals "shopping" him.

Draft analyst Tony Pauline noted the team will be open to offers during the NFL Scouting Combine, which starts Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Ross quickly made a name for himself during the 2017 combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in a record time of 4.22 seconds. He figured to use that speed to beat defenders downfield in single coverage and appeared to be an ideal fit with the Bengals given the presence of A.J. Green.

Green frequently draws double coverage as one of the best receivers in the league, which leads to other receivers finding themselves on an island with No. 2 or 3 cornerbacks. However, Ross has been unable to consistently take advantage of those scenarios and finished with zero catches as a rookie and 21 catches for 210 yards in his second year.

The silver lining was that seven of his 21 catches in 2018 went for touchdowns, suggesting he can use his speed to create game-changing plays as he grows more accustomed to playing at the NFL level.

Cincinnati hired offensive-minded Zac Taylor as its new head coach this offseason, and he may be looking for a fresh start on that side of the ball with new personnel. That could mean moving on from Ross, even if the team likely won't receive many head-turning offers for the pass-catcher.