WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Arrested for 6th Time on Drunk Driving Charge

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, who performed under the ring name Sunny, was arrested on a DWI charge in New Jersey on Saturday night.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Sytch was pulled over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and failing to obey a stop sign when officers "arrested her on suspicion of driving while intoxicated." She also had a suspended driver's license and two other active arrest warrants.

It's her sixth arrest related to drunk driving, per TMZ.

Sytch was released from jail in October after serving eight months for multiple DUI offenses.

Daniel Pena of SEScoops noted the 46-year-old New Jersey native released a statement a week after her release about plans for a farewell/comeback tour.

"I am returning to school and leading life after next year as a 'normal' member of society with a private personal life. 28 years in this crazy business has been far long enough!" she wrote. "... I appreciate ALL of your support over the past 28 years, and cherish every moment. Let's Make America Sunny Again for this coming year!"

Sytch rose to stardom with the WWF from 1995 through 1998. She also made appearances in ECW, WCW and various independent promotions during a wrestling career that began in 1992.

She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its 2011 class.